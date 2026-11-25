A popular coffee shop in Chicago, Illinois, is facing an onslaught of criticism after a post on social media claimed the owner is married to an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer.

The website for Tasa Coffee Roasters proudly identifies its owner as a Latina and says it is a "woman-forward business."

'We feel embarrassed because we have one of our own that has a sign that says "Hands Off Chicago," and he has his hands all over the issue of immigration enforcement.'

The business also apparently has a sign on the front window that reads, "Hands Off Chicago," which is a campaign opposing ICE operations in the city, according to a website endorsed by various illegal alien advocacy groups.

Photographs on social media and obtained by WLS-TV showed notices posted on the front door written by people identifying as baristas and roasters saying they shut down for the day after finding out about the alleged connection to ICE, the outlet reported Monday.

"After finding out from Reddit, that there are allegations [the owner's husband] is an ICE agent, we the baristas & roasters have closed for the day," the note reportedly read in all caps.

"We do not stand beside, condone, support, or accept anyone or any org associated with ICE," the note apparently continued. "As the baristas we are discussing what steps will be necessary for us. We intend to do our best as employees to be as honest and transparent as we can be."

WLS said it could not independently confirm that the owner's husband works for ICE but did find records showing a man matching his name employed by the Department of Homeland Security.

The shop's website identifies the shop's owner as Jackie Marquez and says she's the "proud daughter of Mexican immigrants."

The most recent post on the Facebook account for the business was inundated with anti-ICE comments as well.

WBEZ reported that someone had thrown eggs at the shop's storefront.

The Little Village Community Council is calling for a boycott against the store, according to WLS.

"We feel embarrassed because we have one of our own that has a sign that says 'Hands Off Chicago,' and he has his hands all over the issue of immigration enforcement," said Baltazar Enriquez, the president of the council, according to WLS.

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The coffee shop owner responded to the furor in a post on social media, where she claimed she is the sole owner of the shop.

"I personally disagree with current immigration policy, and I believe in civil dialogue and mutual respect, even when we disagree," she said, according to WLS.

The Instagram account for Tasa had proudly posted in January 2023 that it was designated one of the hottest businesses in Chicago. The shop has received almost $280,000 in city grants, WLS reported, citing city records.

A Blaze News request for comment from Tasa was not immediately answered.

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