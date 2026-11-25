A Democratic congressman from California announced Monday that he is resigning from office after he was accused of sexual misconduct with a former staffer of another representative.

The House Ethics Committee released its report on the alleged misconduct, claiming to have found "substantial evidence" to support the accusations against Rep. Jimmy Gomez.

The panel said in the report that Gomez's alleged behavior led to significant stress for the woman and also contributed to her leaving her job.

Gomez is accused of kissing a staffer two decades younger. Gomez admitted "one sole occasion" of "consensual kissing," the report said.

However, according to the report, the woman claimed that "she had more than one physical encounter with Representative Gomez and she did not consider them consensual."

The report later stated that Gomez's alleged behavior toward the woman "could constitute criminal misdemeanor sexual abuse (more commonly referred to as sexual assault)."

He has denied the allegations and accused the committee of bias in a statement admitting "personal mistakes" he made outside of his marriage.

"I have strong disagreements with the Committee’s report and its conclusions," stated Gomez, according to CNN.

"Among other significant deficiencies and omissions, the report does not include key portions of my testimony that are essential to a full and fair understanding of what occurred. I also have serious concerns about the process. In my interview, I answered the Committee’s questions only to see my statements selectively quoted, disparaged, and disregarded throughout the final report, to which I was given no opportunity to respond," he added.

"With this in mind, I see no other alternative than to resign, effective December 1, to allow for my staff to close out important constituent casework and needs," Gomez concluded.

The panel said in the report that Gomez's alleged behavior led to significant stress for the woman and also contributed to her leaving her job.

After the allegations were made public, Gomez lost his re-election bid to a Democrat endorsed by the Democratic Socialists of America. Thus, Gomez will leave office only a few weeks before he was previously scheduled to leave.

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Republican Rep. Kat Cammack of Florida suggested in a statement that Gomez should face consequences beyond the resignation.

"Today's Ethics Committee findings are another example of why our bipartisan task force on sexual misconduct reform exists," she said in the statement on social media.

"In August, I said that if these allegations were substantiated, Representative Gomez must resign," she added. "The Committee has now found substantial evidence that he made unwanted sexual advances toward a House staffer. Resigning is the right call, but as I have repeatedly stated, accountability cannot begin and end with resignations."

Gomez has been representing parts of Los Angeles since he was first elected in 2017 and is a member of the Ways and Means Committee.

Ex-Rep. Eric Swalwell, an anti-Trump Democrat who formerly represented parts of the Bay Area in California, resigned in April amid allegations of sexual misconduct.

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