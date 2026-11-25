Three decades of starring roles, platinum records, and lucrative television gigs apparently haven't convinced Jennifer Lopez that Hollywood has warmed up to her.

The actress and singer says she has had to create opportunities for herself throughout her career because she doesn't fit the industry's preferred racial profile.

'I had to kind of create things for myself.'

No to J.LO

And at 57, Lopez says, she's still dealing with the problem.

"I think people have this idea like I'm getting like a thousand offers all the time," Lopez said during a recent appearance on the New York Times' "Popcast."

"Even from the beginning of my career, I got offered things, but I was only offered few things. I had to kind of create things for myself," she continued.

Lopez attributed the supposed scarcity of offers to the fact that she wasn't the type of actress Hollywood was looking for.

"The reason, I think, is because I just wasn't the typical kind of like — to be honest — like white actress. ... And it's still kind of the same today."

Lopez gave the industry some credit for being "more diverse now," which she said is "good," but added that "there's a certain thing that they look for."

The singer then suggested that one should "create your own lane" in order to be successful.

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Broken dreams

Just how difficult has Hollywood made life for Jennifer Lopez?

After getting her start as a dancer on "In Living Color," Lopez landed the title role in 1997's "Selena," for which she was paid $1 million, making her the highest-paid Latina actress in Hollywood at the time.

That same year, Lopez appeared in "Anaconda" and Oliver Stone's "U Turn," alongside Sean Penn, Billy Bob Thornton, and Nick Nolte.

By 1998, she was starring opposite George Clooney in Steven Soderbergh's "Out of Sight."

Lopez then apparently had enough time between acting gigs to launch a wildly successful music career. Her 1999 debut album, "On the 6," went triple platinum in the United States.

In 2000, she starred in "The Cell." In January 2001, Lopez became the first woman to simultaneously have the No. 1 movie and the No. 1 album in the United States, with "The Wedding Planner" and "J.Lo."

The actress went on to star in "Angel Eyes," "Maid in Manhattan," "Shall We Dance?" and "Monster-in-Law," appearing opposite the likes of Ralph Fiennes, Richard Gere, and Jane Fonda.

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May 1999. Richard Corkery/NY Daily News Archive/Getty Images

The struggle continues

Television wasn't exactly off-limits to Lopez, either. In addition to spending years as a judge on "American Idol," Lopez has produced shows including "South Beach Tow," "The Fosters," and "Shades of Blue," the last of which she also starred in.

Throw in a Las Vegas residency and a Super Bowl halftime show, and one has to wonder how much more accommodating the entertainment industry could have been.

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