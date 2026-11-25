A Tennessee father who faced the death penalty for killing the mother of his children and also attempted to fake his suicide could walk out of prison in approximately 11 years due to a plea deal.

The Office of the District Attorney General for Tennessee's 28th Judicial District announced in a Wednesday statement that 48-year-old Kevin Watson was sentenced in Haywood County Circuit Court to 15 years in prison at 100% service, followed by 10 years of "strict" supervised probation.

'Her children have lost a lifetime with their mother. I have lost a lifetime with my sister. And there is no release date for our grief.'

Watson will receive credit for the nearly four years he has already spent behind bars, leaving him with roughly 11 years remaining on his prison sentence.

Judge Clayburn Peeples ordered Watson to complete a batterer intervention program while incarcerated.

Watson initially was charged with first-degree murder in the death of his ex-wife, 34-year-old Britney Watson, and prosecutors sought the death penalty.

Instead, Watson pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter, abuse of a corpse, tampering with evidence, and filing a false report.

Frederick H. Agee, the District Attorney General for Tennessee's 28th Judicial District, explained in a lengthy statement that prosecutors agreed to a plea deal to avoid the possibility of Watson spending even less time behind bars if a jury had convicted him of lesser charges:

Our hearts go out to the family of Britney Watson. This was going to be a difficult case for our office to prove first-degree murder, which requires an intentional and premeditated killing. Due to the confrontation between the parties which occurred immediately prior to the shooting, the victim’s toxicology, and the defendant's claim of self-defense, our office was compelled to objectively evaluate the factual context and defenses that would be submitted at trial. The defendant and Ms. Watson, although divorced, had reconciled and were living together with their children. With any first-degree murder trial, the judge is required by law to give lesser-included offenses for the jury to consider. In this case, those would include second-degree murder, voluntary manslaughter, reckless homicide, and negligent homicide. If the jury returned a verdict for voluntary manslaughter, the defendant would have only faced a sentence range of three to six years because he did not have a prior criminal record, and that was the felony level for that offense in January of 2023 when this murder occurred. With this plea agreement, the defendant waived his right to any appeal; therefore, this case is closed, and we have ensured that the defendant will remain incarcerated or under strict supervision for the next two decades. With what we have seen with the results of similar trials in other jurisdictions, we weighed what was best to maximize accountability for the defendant and bring some sense of justice for Britney and her family.

William D. Massey, Watson’s defense attorney, told WBBJ-TV that the case was a "self-defense case from the start."

"We were concerned that if there was a compromised verdict by the jury, not of first-degree [murder] but of second-degree versus voluntary manslaughter, there was that possibility that the jury would go with second-degree [murder], which carries up to 25 years," Massey stated.

Britney Watson's sister, identified as Heather, shared a victim impact statement which was read before the judge.

"I understand that the legal system has rules, procedures, and decisions that I may never fully understand," Heather wrote, according to WHBQ-TV.

The grieving sister added, "But I need this court to understand that Britney's life was not worth only 15 years to the people who loved her."

"Her children have lost a lifetime with their mother," Heather stated. "I have lost a lifetime with my sister. And there is no release date for our grief."

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The district attorney's office said Kevin Watson had a confrontation with his ex-wife outside of a hotel on Jan. 7, 2023.

Prosecutors said Kevin returned to the couple's home, where he waited for Britney to arrive before he shot and killed her.

"He then buried her body in a barrel on his property and filed a false report to law enforcement regarding her disappearance," the DA's office said.

Watson staged his own suicide and left a note "suggesting he'd drowned himself in the Hatchie River," the New York Post reported.

Watson turned himself in to authorities after hiding for six days and directed law enforcement to the area where he buried his ex-wife, according to the district attorney's office.

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