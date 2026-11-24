A now-former substitute teacher at a Christian school in Florida has been arrested after allegedly sending sexually explicit photos to a teenage student and engaging in a sexual relationship with the boy.

The Hernando County Sheriff's Office said in a statement that it received a tip on Nov. 5 that Mia Acevedo Gallardo, a 20-year-old former substitute teacher at Grace Education Academy, was "involved in a romantic relationship with one of her students, a 17-year-old enrolled at the school."

Investigators said they found messages Gallardo sent the student that expressed how she wanted his "first time" to be special, the magazine reported.

Detectives launched an investigation into the allegations and discovered "explicit photographs on the juvenile victim's cellular phone that had been sent by Gallardo," the sheriff's office said.

The alleged relationship between the student and teacher came to light on Nov. 4 when the teen's mother found "lewd photos" on his phone that appeared to be of the boy's substitute teacher, according to a probable cause affidavit People magazine obtained.

The student informed investigators that he had been in a romantic relationship with Gallardo "for a couple of months," according to the affidavit.

The affidavit says the alleged victim told detectives he and Gallardo had sex in the back of her vehicle on Oct. 31.

Law enforcement conducted a forensic review of the teenager's phone, and investigators said they found messages Gallardo sent the student that expressed how she wanted his "first time" to be special, the magazine reported.

The probable cause affidavit also says Gallardo sent messages referencing having sex in the back of her vehicle.

What's more, "several messages" from Gallardo detailed sexual acts she wanted to engage in with the student, according to the affidavit.

Gallardo was arrested Nov. 13 and booked into the Hernando County Detention Center.

Gallardo was charged with being an authority figure soliciting/engaging in a romantic relationship with a student, transmission of material harmful to a minor, and unlawful use of a two-way communication device.

The sheriff's office said Gallardo had been employed at Grace Education Academy as a long-term substitute teacher since Aug. 7. The probable cause affidavit says Gallardo quit her teaching job on Nov. 4.

WTSP-TV reported that Grace Education Academy is a private K-12 Christian school in Spring Hill.

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Photo by halbergman via iStock / Getty Images

Fox News reported that authorities haven't disclosed who provided the initial tip or whether any other students were involved.

Gallardo is being held on a $105,000 bond, People reported, citing court records.

In addition, a judge ordered Gallardo to have no contact with the alleged victim or any other minors, and she's barred from using electronic devices with access to the internet, the magazine added, citing court records.

Gallardo is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 12, Fox News said.

The Hernando County Sheriff's Office has urged anyone with information about the case to contact 1-866-990-TIPS (8477) or **TIPS from a cell phone.

Grace Education Academy did not immediately respond to Blaze News' request for comment.

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