Virginia's Abelmare County Public Schools (ACPS) shut down all 29 of its public schools for a week after discovering that over 500 employees were not screened by Child Protective Services.

The move by the county comes after a wave of child abuse cases. After the closure, Secretary of Education Linda McMahon intervened in the case on Monday. The Department of Education announced that it will direct the Virginia Department of Education to withhold federal funds from the Albemarle County school district until its underlying issues are resolved.

'A school division needing to shutter the doors of its schools to ensure that students are not forced to interact with sexual predators is an unfathomable failure of the school division and state leaders.'

The county school district's Acting Superintendent Chandra Hayes told parents about the failure on Monday.

"As background, ACPS found that 524 hires had not been submitted to the Virginia Department of Social Services (VDSS) for the Child Protective Services Central Registry search required by state law," Hayes said in a letter.

In addition to withholding federal funding, the Department of Education intends to launch a civil rights investigation into the district. Hayes said that she and the district would comply.

"Nothing matters more than the safety of our students. We share the U.S. Department of Education's goal of making sure every adult who works with children in our schools has been properly screened," Hayes said. "We will cooperate fully with the Department, including any Office for Civil Rights review."

McMahon wasn't convinced by Hayes' mea culpa.

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“A school division needing to shutter the doors of its schools to ensure that students are not forced to interact with sexual predators is an unfathomable failure of the school division and state leaders,” McMahon said in a statement on Monday. “Parents should never have to question whether their child’s school is aiding and abetting child predators. The Trump Administration is taking decisive enforcement action to hold those responsible accountable and ensure Virginia schools are safe places for children to learn.”

Virginia has 30 days to file a corrective action plan, which includes auditing every school division in the state.

The oversight comes after a wave of alleged child abuse in the school district.

Michael Swiney, a former Hollymead Elementary staffer, faces 20 felony counts involving seven alleged victims after a grand jury added nine charges in October. Prosecutors allege that four of his victims were girls under 13.

Three other district employees were charged that same week with failing to report suspected child abuse: former Hollymead principal Joseph McCauley, Title IX coordinator Erin Stone, and deputy HR chief Brodie Downs, according to Education Week.

Former Woodbrook Elementary fifth-grade teacher Nicholas Clark also pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography in August. Clark will be sentenced on Dec. 2.

The background-check lapse came to light Wednesday, when ACPS announced an internal review found staff "did not consistently follow established processes" for submitting new hires to the registry.

The 524 hires had passed fingerprint-based criminal checks through the Virginia State Police. They were never submitted to the Child Protective Services Central Registry, which state law requires. As of Monday, 519 had been cleared and the remaining five had been returned for clerical errors, according to Hayes.

The superintendent who presided over the error is still receiving his paycheck, and will be for some time.

The school board asked former Superintendent Matthew Haas to resign in June. Under his exit terms, Haas retains his regular pay and benefits through June 30, 2027, including a previously granted 3.75% raise to $257,165.67.

Schools are expected to reopen Monday, Nov. 30.

Hayes, the Department of Education and ACPS did not respond to requests for comment.

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