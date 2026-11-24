A former California juvenile detention center therapist is accused of preying on a teen boy "like a wolf" and was arrested for allegedly sexually abusing the teen, according to a lawsuit.

What's more, a second accuser has come forward to claim the therapist sexually abused him and blackmailed him to stay silent while he was under her care.

'Assigning this woman to work with impressionable young men was like assigning a wolf to guard a hen house.'

The Contra Costa District Attorney's Office previously announced that the Concord Police Department on July 14 arrested 26-year-old Sofia Ann-Buitron Drotts of San Francisco.

Drotts was charged with two counts of unlawful sexual intercourse, two counts of oral copulation of a person under 18 years of age, two counts of sending harmful matter to a minor, one count of sexual penetration by a foreign object, and one count of possession of child or youth pornography.

Drotts has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

County records indicate she was released on bond two days after she was arrested.

A judge ordered Drotts to have no contact with the alleged victim.

Authorities claim Drotts — who had been a behavioral health clinician at the John A. Davis Juvenile Hall in Martinez — had an inappropriate relationship with a 17-year-old who was under her care.

The district attorney's office said that after the alleged victim was released from detention, he and Drotts engaged in a sexual relationship between April 1 and July 14.

A supervisor at the probation department tipped off police about the alleged illicit relationship, according to the DA's office.

Police stated in July that detectives launched an investigation into the accusations and "identified evidence supporting the allegations."

In addition, a second teen boy in a Nov. 17 federal lawsuit accused Drotts of sexually abusing and blackmailing him.

Oakland civil rights attorney John Burris is representing both alleged victims in a complaint against Drotts and several county agencies.

KQED-TV reported that the second alleged victim, who is now 18, claimed Drotts abused him when he was a minor in custody at the John A. Davis Juvenile Hall.

KQED reported that the second alleged victim claimed Drotts "groomed and abused him, and that she gave him contraband such as marijuana edibles to 'coerce him into believing he would get in trouble for possessing contraband if he exposed her misconduct.'"

The San Francisco Chronicle, citing documents, reported that the second teenager was sexually abused during unsupervised sessions in her office at the detention facility from May 2025 to July 2026.

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The filing said the second victim requested a different clinician but was forced to continue to see Drotts.

The filing said the county "woefully failed to notice" that Drotts allegedly sexually, physically, and emotionally abused the teen.

KQED reported that the county deemed the sexual abuse accusations as "unsubstantiated."

The filing claims law enforcement possesses at least 64 recordings of calls between Drotts and the alleged victim that "show the ongoing sexual harassment" of the minor at the juvenile detention center.

KRON-TV reported that California Highway Patrol officers pulled over Drotts just after midnight Oct. 25 for allegedly speeding. The lawsuit claimed the first alleged victim was inside Drotts' vehicle at the time of the traffic stop.

According to KRON, Drotts was arrested again and charged with DUI, willful child cruelty, and disobeying a court order.

Drotts appeared in court later that morning, according to KRON, which added that attorneys said she was released from custody again despite "flagrant violations of the court’s protective order."

KRON also said the boy's mother claimed Drotts "used my child’s most vulnerable moments to groom and make him believe she was his girlfriend."

The New York Post reported that the lawsuit accused Drotts of coercing the alleged victim to "act out erotic feelings and engage in sexual intimacy."

"The most unfortunate aspect of this case is that a female sexual predator was turned loose on very needy young teenagers," Burris said in a statement. "Assigning this woman to work with impressionable young men was like assigning a wolf to guard a hen house."

Burris wrote in the filing that "once again, Contra Costa County personnel turned a blind eye to credible evidence of abuse."

"A child cannot consent to sex with his adult therapist, especially in the ward of the state which forces the child to participate in therapy with his abuser under fear of punishment or retaliation and fear of losing his liberty, autonomy, and freedom of movement," the lawsuit read.

The county no longer employed Drotts as of July 17, according to KQED.

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