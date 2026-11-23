According to BlazeTV host Steve Deace and Colin Samul, a pastor and the creator of the UFO documentary podcast series "Alien Illuminations," the UFO phenomenon is real, but materialism is usually the wrong lens to view it through. With the exception of classified military aircraft, what people are encountering, they argue, isn't extraterrestrial but spiritual.

On this episode of "The Steve Deace Show," the duo dive into the biggest hole in the alien narrative and reveal where real "disclosure" can be found.





In our digital age, when billions of people carry smartphones with high-definition cameras, Deace believes it's virtually impossible that extraterrestrials are visiting Earth undetected.

"No one has picked up one dead alien on the side of a road who had a crash miscalculation. No one's phone caught one person who we had to eject out of one of these craft in order to avoid a miscalculation or an error," he points out.

"They flew perfectly every time to the point billions of people with HD cameras have no visual confirmation of these beings they can show the world traveling trillions of miles at a time. Help me understand how that math works, Colin," he adds.

Samul agrees the alien explanation doesn't add up.

"It doesn't work because that's not what the phenomenon is," he says.

He notes how Steven Spielberg's summer film "Disclosure Day" concludes with alien disclosure that pushes Earth to "the next phase of humanity." People have a "desire for something more," Samul says, but the movie points to the wrong source of hope. Proof of the extraterrestrial, Samul argues, is "not what our hope is."

"Our hope as human beings," he says, "is not going to be in contact with a superior intelligence coming from another planet."

"There is a superior intelligence who already came to this planet, and that is the eternal Son of God, the eternal Word of God through whom the heavens and the earth were created and even right now they're being upheld by Him," he continues.

The real otherworldly invasion, he argues, happened 2,000 years ago when the Lord Jesus left His heavenly abode, put on man's flesh, and came to earth to be the ultimate atonement for sin before His resurrection and ascension.

This new world many alien enthusiasts hope for, Samul argues, won't come from alien disclosure but rather from Christ's return, when believers will make contact "not with some entities that are actually demons … but God himself."

"That's where the disclosure is," he says.

To hear more of the conversation, including Samul's take on David Grusch's latest whistleblower claims, the occult roots of "summoning" non-human intelligence, and the so-called "Terminator hypothesis" that UFOs are time travelers from the future, watch the full episode above.

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