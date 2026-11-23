Democrats love to rail against the wealthy — until the wealthy include themselves.

Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) is pitching $1,700 checks to Americans and teaming up with Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) to “tax billionaires,” but BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales says the multimillionaire congressman’s populist pitch reeks of hypocrisy.

“Ro Khanna: He pitched these $1,700 checks for Americans to offset the Iran war costs. He says this is a chance to deliver,” Gonzales tells guest DeVory Darkins.

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“And so he is promising checks, after, remember, the entire Democrat Party, including Ro Khanna, were complaining that President Trump had actually promised these DOGE dividend checks,” she continues, playing a clip of Khanna.

“Donald Trump has promised a check to the American people 15 times, and none of them have come through,” Khanna said in the clip.

“Bernie Sanders and I have a bill, Tax the Billionaires. You’d actually get $12,000 bucks to families under $150,000,” he added.

“OK, first of all, it’s only cool when Ro Khanna promises free money,” Gonzales says.

“When Donald Trump does it, he's, you know, trying to hold the electorate hostage until they vote his way, I guess. And then, of course, you have the Tax the Billionaire bill, which I find to be very laughable,” she continues.

“His net worth, by the way, is listed between $69.2 million to $166 million,” she adds.

“You know, this actually reminds me of the Hillary and Trump debate, where she’s complaining about his taxes and he’s like, I benefit from the same tax code as your donors. You guys are not going to change the tax code,” Darkins comments.

“Meaning Ro Khanna and these Democrats are not going to charge billionaires. Billionaires are why they’re in office to begin with,” he adds.

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