A secondary search of a commercial bus led to the discovery of a number of firearms concealed in the cargo, says U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The incident unfolded on November 15 at the Camino Real International Bridge II between Eagle Pass, Texas, and Piedras Negras, Coahuila, in Mexico. It involved CBP officers and members of the Anti-Terrorism Contraband Enforcement Team, CBP said in a press release.

'Outbound operations play a critical role in disrupting transnational criminal networks.'

A U.S. customs officer referred the bus for a secondary inspection during a targeted outbound enforcement operation, according to the press release.

The bus was driven by a U.S. citizen and was transporting 40 passengers from Dallas to Guanajuato, Mexico, CBP said.

After performing a nonintrusive inspection of the luggage and cargo that was unloaded from the bus, officers noted "anomalies within a cargo shipment," according to the press release. Through a physical examination CBP officers then found a "cardboard box containing an assortment of pistols, a rifle, magazines, and accessories" that was concealed in the cargo.

The contraband seized included 17 pistols, a rifle, 35 magazines, and two pistol lights, CBP said. The commercial bus was also seized.

CBP said the bus company coordinated transportation for the passengers to arrive safely at their destination and that the driver, a U.S. citizen, was released by Homeland Security Investigations pending an investigation.

"Outbound operations play a critical role in disrupting transnational criminal networks and preventing the illicit export of weapons and currency," said Eagle Pass Port Director Pete Beattie in a statement.

"Our frontline officers and A-TCET members demonstrated exceptional vigilance and attention to detail during this enforcement action," he added.

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A similar operation at the Camino Real International Bridge in Eagle Pass in February 2024 led to the seizure of 13,100 pounds of alleged methamphetamine estimated to be worth about $117 million. At the time, it was considered to be the largest seizure at a port of entry in a single enforcement action, CBS News reported.

The international trade bridge includes six lanes of traffic and two pedestrian walkways.

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