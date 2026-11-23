Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace have a firm foothold in the enterprise sector with productivity suites that are trusted by professionals worldwide. Yet the AI giants think there’s room for more. Both OpenAI and Anthropic are working on productivity platforms of their own, infused with native AI, and you can try them today. But should you?

Productivity software is a huge market for Microsoft and Google, bringing in hundreds of millions of dollars per year, on top of their already successful business ventures, including operating systems, hardware, and more.

'Pretty much all humans on earth will become permanently unemployable.'

A diversified business portfolio is part of what makes tech giants like Microsoft and Google so resilient. On the flip side, the AI giants have struggled to turn a profit, as most of them rely primarily on AI subscriptions, which only 2% of U.S. households have purchased as of earlier this year.

To grow their businesses into something more sustainable, the AI giants have started to expand their services, with OpenAI and Anthropic both moving into productivity.

ChatGPT Spaces

ChatGPT Spaces is an online co-working environment meant for teammates to hop into projects and collaborate. Not only are humans on a team invited to provide their input, but Spaces also allow ChatGPT Dot agents to complete tasks.

Similar to Google Drive or Microsoft OneDrive, Spaces is meant to hold all kinds of documents that pertain to a specific project — notes, files, images, etc. If a file doesn’t exist, you can also create documents directly within the platform.

ChatGPT Pages provides a blank canvas similar to a Word document or a Google Doc. You can type and format text, just as you would expect. But more than that, you can summon ChatGPT to help generate written text, graphics, and charts.

Another option, simply called Sites, lets you vibe code websites from scratch. Simply describe the site you need to set the preliminary foundation, and ChatGPT will create a first draft for you to review and tweak.

So far, OpenAI has not announced any plans to replicate other popular Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace apps — like Excel/Sheets or PowerPoint/Slides, but Spaces is an interesting start for anyone who wants more of OpenAI’s agentic capabilities in their documents.

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Allie Beth Stuckey/BlazeTV

Claude Artifacts

If you’re looking for a more robust productivity alternative to Microsoft and Google, Claude has a powerful platform called Artifacts. Claude Artifacts offers plenty of tools, all with agentic AI built in to get more done.

Like ChatGPT Pages, Claude Docs provides a blank sheet of digital paper where you can build a document from scratch. The interface strongly encourages you to tell Claude what kind of document you want by providing a brief prompt with all the details. Claude will then draft the document on your behalf, complete with text, formatting, images, charts, and more. Finally, you can review the document and edit any piece that you don’t like before the final version is ready.

Claude Sheets brings together the power of the human mind and Claude’s agentic capabilities to build spreadsheets in real time. You can import data, edit cells, and make changes yourself or ask Claude to make edits for you. Claude’s skills are especially helpful when working with formulas that may or may not be part of your existing knowledge.

Claude Slides lets you begin by prompting Claude to create a slide deck with just a few details. Attach any documents Claude will need to build the deck, and even include past slide decks to use as a reference for the design and layout. Then Claude will get to work, putting together a presentation that you can tweak, either by hand or by leaving comments for Claude, before you reach the final version.

Claude has several other productivity tools, as well, like Claude Motion that creates animated visuals, Claude Data to build analytical dashboards, and Claude Whiteboards to build mind maps for a project.

Should you try these productivity alternatives?

The big selling point for OpenAI’s and Claude’s productivity suites is that they’re built around agentic AI. Both companies firmly believe that generative AI and agents will become integral to the workforce, completing tasks alongside human employees to get more done, more efficiently. If you’re a proponent of AI, or you’re simply curious about what AI can do for your business or workflow, these are worth a look.

That said, the AI companies have long warned that their platforms will eventually take jobs from humans, potentially leading to mass unemployment and universal basic income. Sam Altman of OpenAI has since retreated from these bold claims, saying instead that humans and AI should work together. Anthropic, though, has doubled down on the fearmongering rhetoric.

Just this week, a video went around on X of an Anthropic researcher named Tao Lin who said, “Pretty much all humans on earth will become permanently unemployable and will need to strictly rely on government welfare to sustain themselves, and human employment will go away.”

If that sounds like a future you don’t want, maybe it’s best to stay with the productivity platforms you know and trust.

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