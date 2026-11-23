Mayor Zohran Mamdani (D) has begun the end of the 160-year-old tradition of horse-drawn carriages in New York City with one stroke of a pen.

The controversial bill means no more licenses will be issued for horse-drawn carriages and the entire practice will be completely banned by June 1, 2028. Tourist carriage rides first began in Central Park in 1863, according to City & State.

'They're stealing my American dream from me.'

Critics of the carriages have pointed to accidents where horses and people were harmed during collisions and other accidents. The bill, Romanch’s Law, was named after Romanch Mahajan, a teenager who was killed after being thrown from a carriage in June 2026 after a horse was startled.

After signing the bill, Mamdani handed a pen to the teen's uncle and aunt during the signing ceremony Thursday, according to video.

The mayor promised to issue a "fair and respectful" plan about how to transition workers and horses in the industry by April 2027.

"That plan will include medallion buybacks for owners, a stipend for drivers and stable hands to attend workforce training and career development classes as well as career counseling and entrepreneurship support," said the mayor at the signing.

The Transport Workers Union Local 100 claimed to have filed a class-action lawsuit at a federal courthouse in Manhattan challenging the constitutionality of the law.

"Whether fighting for a fair contract for our transit workers or defending the livelihoods of our horse carriage members, our commitment remains the same: No member left behind," the group wrote on social media. "The fight is far from over."

The Animal Legal Defense Fund praised the democratic socialist mayor's decision.

"Today marks the beginning of a more humane and safer future for New York City — one that protects horses, supports carriage workers, and reflects the values of New Yorkers," said Kathleen Schatzmann, ALDF strategic legislative affairs manager, in a statement on the group's website.

RELATED: The final ride? NYC horse carriage drivers sound alarm as Mamdani moves to eliminate historic industry

"The new law opens the possibility of retirement for carriage horses after years of suffering," she added. "The Animal Legal Defense Fund is proud to help support their transition by contributing to the cost of transporting them to safe, permanent homes. We are grateful that the mayor and city council have paired protections for horses with meaningful workforce support to reflect a balanced and compassionate approach to reform."

However, many drivers are devastated by the new law.

"They're stealing my American dream from me," Atakan Aktay, a Turkish immigrant who has worked in the Central Park carriage industry for 13 years, told Blaze News last month.

"It’s going to be a disaster for me, for my family. I cannot pay my bills," he said. "You don't just wipe out the whole industry because of an accident. You regulate, you modernize."

Christina Hansen, a carriage driver of 20 years, is similarly frustrated.

"They want to put me to work at 22 bucks an hour doing something that I don't want to do, like I'm some sort of plug-and-play widget," she told Blaze News.

"Some of the people are 60 years old, 65 years old. They like to do this job," added Sam Uzun, a 27-year-old driver who also works as a data scientist.

"They are depending on this business, their family and their kids."

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