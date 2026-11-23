Days after the midterm blowout, President Trump told CBS News’ “60 Minutes” that his deportation policy might have been “too tough.” He floated a deal with Democrats to allow illegal immigrants who have lived here for 10 or 15 years to stay. He described supporters of deporting everyone in the country illegally as “pretty far right.”

His preferred approach? “Get the killers out,” the drug dealers and the “rough ones,” while working out a deal for everyone else.

If Republicans proceed with amnesty, stick a fork in the party.

I’ve heard that approach before. It came from Alejandro Mayorkas, Joe Biden’s homeland security secretary. In January 2022, Mayorkas explained to the U.S. Conference of Mayors how his department would decide whom to remove. His words are worth reading in full:

On September 30 of this past year, September 30, 2021, I issued new immigration enforcement guidelines. And in those guidelines, I articulated what I felt was a very important principle: that we will not dedicate our limited enforcement resources to apprehend individuals who have been here in this country for many years, who have been contributing members of our communities.



Unlawful presence in the United States will alone not be a basis for an immigration enforcement action but rather, we will allocate our efforts, we will allocate our resources on those individuals who present a current public safety threat, a threat to national security, or a threat to our border security, and that is a very important principle.

That is the enforcement philosophy Trump now sounds prepared to embrace. It is not merely a change in tone. Once a Republican president says longtime illegal immigrants who work and stay out of trouble should be allowed to remain, the amnesty lobby will quote him every time another administration tries worksite enforcement.

Trump promised the “largest deportation operation in American history.” I worked inside the Department of Homeland Security during his first term, hoping to help deliver on the border wall. I watched establishment Republicans find ways to avoid fulfilling that promise. Now, in his second term, the emphasis has already shifted from mass deportations to removing the “worst of the worst.”

That is Mayorkas-speak, almost word for word.

And the record of deportations itself deserves scrutiny. I do not accept the administration’s advertised numbers without seeing what lies underneath them. My organization, the Oversight Project, is suing for the data. The president’s core promise should be measured by what his administration actually does, not by the size of its press releases.

If Republicans proceed with amnesty, stick a fork in the party. Immigration was one of the few issues on which Republicans retained an advantage even in the midterm wipeout. They won voters who called immigration enforcement crucial to their vote, 57% to 42%. Surrender that issue, and what is left? Tax cuts and foreign interventions might please the campaign financiers, but they are not a national electoral coalition.

The signs have been there. Trump floated immigration compromises during his first term. In April, when Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar (R-Fla.) revived her Dignidad Act, I called it a betrayal of Republican voters and urged Trump to denounce it. He did not. In July, I warned that the administration would use inflated deportation claims as an excuse to declare the job done.

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After the “60 Minutes” interview, Trump and his administration said they opposed amnesty. But on Friday, with Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio behind him, Trump again spoke of “very hardworking people that came in, in some cases years ago” and conversations with Democrats about immigration. The president is keeping the door open.

This is a remarkable reversal from the Trump who mocked Rubio as “Mark Zuckerberg’s personal Senator” for serving the tech industry’s foreign-labor interests. His 2015 immigration policy paper said politicians using the words “immigration reform” really meant “amnesty, cheap labor and open borders.” A decade later, those are the very words and possibilities his supporters are being asked to entertain.

The political realignment Trump promised has not survived the governing test. What looked in 2016 like a rescue of the Republican Party now threatens to resemble a private-equity deal: Buy Toys “R” Us, strip it bare, and leave the shell for dead.

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A new amnesty would come in a country far different from the one that enacted the 1986 deal under Reagan. Housing is less affordable, young workers are struggling to gain a foothold, and confidence in Washington is exhausted. Trump made inroads with young men in 2024. This month, an estimated 59% of men ages 18 to 29 backed House Democrats, compared with 37% for Republicans. Why would those voters return to a party that shrugs at competition for jobs and housing?

I hope Trump refuses this path. Perhaps Democrats will demand more than he will give. But even a smaller deal, or an enforcement policy that quietly abandons the broader deportation promise, would set a precedent Democrats will exploit when they regain power.

I didn’t sign up for this, and I am not alone. If the GOP goes that way, it can go without me and millions more.