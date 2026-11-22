Five years ago, the leading venture capitalist Marc Andreessen made what was then the strongest, most unapologetic case for living at least a big chunk of your life in the virtual, digital world.

“A small percent of people live in a real-world environment that is rich, even overflowing, with glorious substance, beautiful settings, plentiful stimulation, and many fascinating people to talk to, and to work with, and to date,” he wrote. “Everyone else, the vast majority of humanity, lacks Reality Privilege — their online world is, or will be, immeasurably richer and more fulfilling than most of the physical and social environment around them in the quote-unquote real world.”

There is a twisted spiritual pleasure in going on ‘autopilot,’ especially in a world designed to ward off worry that the cruise control is coming at the cost of your soul.

Today, as Anthropic launches the largest IPO in human history and the “Grand Theft Auto” franchise drops its long-awaited, most detailed, and most immersive installment yet, our online world is immeasurably richer and fuller than it was half a decade ago, with even grander vistas and vaster depths to come. It’s a good time to measure these advancements against the Reality Privilege thesis.

In 2021, Andreessen conceded that for those doing well enough in reality, his conclusion felt “dystopian,” fueling demands that “we prioritize improvements in reality over improvements in virtuality.” His rejoinder was bracing: “reality has had 5,000 years to get good, and is clearly still woefully lacking for most people; I don't think we should wait another 5,000 years to see if it eventually closes the gap. We should build — and we are building — online worlds that make life and work and love wonderful for everyone, no matter what level of reality deprivation they find themselves in.”

At that COVID-cursed time, as I was beginning to write my rather pro-reality book “Human Forever,” I took the thrust of Andreessen’s argument seriously. The case against humanity was an easy one to make, and misanthropes of various stripes and eras had done it well. Joseph Heller, in his comic dystopian novel “Catch-22,” had perfectly expressed the one simple trick needed to dunk on the whole human race: “The spirit gone, man is garbage.”

What gives us our great worth, and makes our bodies sacred, is the mysterious presence therein of the soul, the immortal being whose life God breathed and breathes into us. Deny this — pretend it isn’t there, or turn your own energies against it — and our human being looks hopelessly pathetic, twisted, contemptible, cursed. In that sense, the physical world of flesh and stone was really both overrated and underrated. It’s overrated by those who deny its intimate link with the supreme but invisible spiritual world, and underrated by those who mistakenly condemn the physical world as an evil prison rather than the good creation of a loving God.

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Materialism leads us to conclude that reality is so bad because humans are so bad, and that simulated reality is better because in the simulation we can’t be as bad. For materialists, simulation is the crowning achievement of our best and highest material property, our intelligence — which is demonstrably the best and highest because it reduces our badness more quickly, powerfully, and productively than anything else. That, in large part, is why I tried to encourage people over the past few years to think of AI as a misnomer; I suggested a more accurate label than AIs (one already present in the video game world) was automated simulators.

Christian tradition going back to the ancient Desert Fathers emphasizes that, when we understand reality as both physical and spiritual, we can properly grasp the true and limited nature of intelligence. While intellect is the reasoning part of your brain that can know (for instance) about God, your nous is a higher faculty through which your soul can know God. Intelligence without nous can’t fully comprehend or accurately represent reality. It can only simulate it.

Such simulations don’t look and feel all that paltry or diminished to our other perceptive faculties. In fact, they can be absolutely mind-blowing. Claude can make you feel like you’re talking to someone who knows everything and understands you perfectly. GTA can make you feel like its virtual world offers infinitely more entertainment and meaning than your unspiritual workaday life.

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Or, of course, automated simulations can make you feel like your existence is actually delightfully diminished in its complexity, significance, and richness. There is a twisted spiritual pleasure in going on “autopilot,” especially in a world designed to ward off worry that the cruise control is coming at the cost of your soul.

Which brings us to players’ first reactions to GTA VI. “We got dudes watching TV in a video game while streaming to people who are watching them play a video game where they watch TV,” says one post. “Maybe we do just root for the power grids to be attacked after all.” The hugely influential @AutismCapital account, with 1.7 million followers, complains it’s “a chore simulator … It is not a FUN game to play. It holds your attention but it's just doing random tasks. It feels like a real life simulator in not a good way … It's realistic in a not enjoyable way. Tedious is a good word to sum it up.”

Introducing his New York Times essay on the game, Joe Bernstein asks: “How do you simulate a nation that's already so detached from reality?” A better question would focus on what Anthropic and Rockstar Games both seem to think is the problem with the virtual world: a lack of virtue, manifested as too much fun. Claude and GTA both signal an onrushing online focus on making people in virtual worlds do the work of becoming and being a good person. Whether you like it or not.

You might well be getting played in the simulated future, but as the meme says, it ain’t no game.