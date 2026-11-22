When the pursuit of equality becomes an effort to tear down the institutions that make men strong, it's fair to question whether equality was ever the real goal.

Former Green Beret and BlazeTV host Nick Freitas draws on his military experience to challenge the push to dismantle male-only institutions, arguing that the movement was never really about making organizations more effective or giving women equal opportunities.

Instead, he says, woke progressivism has sought to infiltrate every corner of society — even at the expense of institutions that once cultivated the kind of men willing to build and defend it.





“The military exists for a very specific purpose. It’s to kill people and break things. And I know, because I’ve actually been to war, and I think what we should be doing is the sort of things that are actually conducive to that,” he explains.

Freitas argues that adding women to the military has little to do with making it a more effective fighting force.

“The purpose was not how do we get the most lethal, effective fighting force possible. The purpose was how do we make sure that woke progressivism infiltrates and takes over every aspect of society,” he says.

“And interestingly enough, as we’ve seen here, right, you don’t see this in reverse. You don’t see this overwhelming impulse by men to tear down women’s-only colleges or women’s-only spaces until the trans movement came along,” he continues.

“And then the same feminists that thought it was absolutely horrible that you would have a state-subsidized military academy for men only … now, all of a sudden, they were actually encouraging and celebrating men who claim to be women invading women’s spaces,” he adds.

That's how Freitas says you know the movement “isn’t even about preserving a particular type of society.”

“It’s not even preserving women’s spaces. This is not even about giving women equal access to opportunities. This is about woke progressivism dominating,” he explains.

“And it’s destroying the sort of organizations that used to create the sort of men that would build society, defend society, and that women wanted to marry and have kids with,” he adds.

“Making the Argument with Nick Freitas” is available on BlazeTV+ , YouTube , and major podcast platforms.