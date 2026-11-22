Millions of Americans are spending this weekend in Vice City, exploring the criminal world of “Grand Theft Auto VI.” Rockstar’s new game follows Jason and Lucia, two people trying to survive a dangerous world together. Their romance lends an old-fashioned appeal to a life of crime. When characters commit crimes for love, it becomes easier to see their wrongdoing as a sacrifice for something noble.

It takes discipline to be a successful criminal. You must plan, organize, coordinate with others, and avoid the law. It must be exhausting. And the gamers who spend weeks, months, or even years mastering this enormous new world will need discipline of their own.

Discipline is a servant. It is only as good as the master it serves.

Parents will naturally worry about a game that makes violence and vice entertaining, especially when their children are the ones playing. As a philosopher, however, something else catches my attention: GTA VI helps illustrate the slavery of sin. Its characters pursue love, loyalty, and happiness through criminal acts. Their desires give purpose to their discipline. But does that make their conduct good?

A criminal can be disciplined. So can an addict pursuing his addiction, or a person consumed by the pursuit of wealth, fame, power, or pleasure.

Discipline is a servant. It is only as good as the master it serves.

We tend to praise discipline as a virtue in itself. Yet discipline is simply the consistent exercise of the will toward a chosen goal, despite competing desires and obstacles. The more important question is whether we have chosen the right goal. An efficient thief has excellent discipline and a terrible purpose. A man might organize every hour of his day and still waste his life pursuing something worthless.

Consider a person who gets up and goes to work even when he would rather take a vacation. His immediate goal is to earn money and pay his bills. But he pays those bills to provide for his family. That higher purpose gives his daily discipline its meaning. It also points toward a larger question: What is the highest good toward which our efforts should be directed?

Discipline requires diligence: steady effort sustained over time. Ask a small business owner how valuable a diligent employee is. It also requires perseverance. Retired Navy SEAL Jocko Willink has a famously terse response to setbacks: “Good.” Obstacles give us an opportunity to improve, provided we refuse to quit. We cannot accomplish much if we abandon our goals at the first setback. These habits help us achieve what we set out to do, whether our purpose is noble or corrupt.

The ancient philosophers recognized another difficulty. Plato described the struggle between reason and desire. You may decide to limit your sugar intake for your health, only to find that the cookies passed around at a meeting look far more appealing than the distant promise of good health.

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Aristotle called this weakness of the will. We make reasonable plans and then give in to our appetites. His answer was the cultivation of good habits. Imagine two men determined to avoid drunkenness. One longs for a drink and struggles constantly to resist. The other has developed a settled habit of moderation and no longer feels the same pull toward drinking. Both make the right choice, but only one has learned to desire it.

For the Stoics, such self-command was a form of freedom. As Willink puts it, “Discipline equals freedom.” Someone who can govern his appetites can act according to his judgment rather than the demands of the moment. Someone ruled by those appetites becomes their servant. Doing whatever we feel at the moment may look like freedom, but it can become another kind of captivity.

Still, self-command does not settle the question of what we ought to want.

Imagine a man who spends a year planning a complicated project. He rises early, works late, builds relationships, and overcomes setbacks. His discipline is magnificent. His project is a bank robbery. Dress up the thief’s life with the romance of GTA VI, and we may even find ourselves rooting for him. We have admired his discipline without asking whether his ambition deserves our admiration.

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Christianity offers an answer that reaches beyond the cultivation of habits. It teaches that human beings are born slaves to sin. We are attracted to what is corrupt, and we often find what is good and holy dull or burdensome. That is why it is possible to dislike the consequences of sin while still loving the sin itself.

We can tell a person to stop pursuing something destructive. We can recommend better routines, stronger willpower, and more self-control. But what if he does not want to stop? What if the problem lies in what he loves?

This is why the Christian answer is more radical than a program of self-improvement. We need a new heart, one that loves what is good, true, and holy. The world urges us to try harder and become more effective at getting what we want. There is wisdom in developing good habits. Yet our greatest problem may be that we do not want what is truly good.

We need transformed hearts, not merely stronger wills. We need to learn to love what is worth desiring.

That is why Jesus did not tell Nicodemus to try harder. He told him, “You must be born again.”