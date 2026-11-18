Senator-elect James Talarico argues that his support for abortion rights comes from his Christian faith, not in spite of it. He has interpreted Mary’s consent at the Annunciation as a lesson in reproductive choice, cited Scripture to defend gay rights, and appealed to Jesus' welcome of strangers on immigration. Yet he regularly denounces “Christian nationalism” among his conservative opponents.

That raises a question: If bringing Scripture into political debate is Christian nationalism, what do we call progressive Christians who have done exactly that for more than a century?

The Bible has implications for public life. The question is whether we allow Scripture to judge our politics or recruit Scripture to bless the politics we already hold.

The dispute is not whether faith enters politics. It is which understanding of Christianity guides us. Talarico may reply that he objects to the coercive use of state power, not simply to biblical arguments. Then that standard deserves to be applied to his own political program as well.

I recently wrote about wolves in sheep’s clothing. The danger is not always an open attack on the Bible. Sometimes it is an appeal to biblical authority to defend what other passages condemn — a reversal of Scripture's moral meaning.

Consider an older dispute at Princeton Theological Seminary. In the early 20th century, B. B. Warfield defended rigorous theological instruction, while Charles R. Erdman emphasized practical ministry and attention to social problems. Erdman was not a theological liberal; he criticized versions of the Social Gospel that replaced Christian doctrine with good works. Warfield feared that ministers educated chiefly for social service would lose their ability to teach and defend doctrine. Erdman wanted pastors prepared to address the practical troubles of their congregations. Nevertheless, the debate raised an enduring question: Would the church be defined chiefly by the gospel it proclaimed or by the social program it delivered?

Christianity cannot be indifferent to poverty and oppression. Conservatives err when they speak as though the gospel concerns heaven alone. Yet the answer is not to replace salvation with a political platform. Three examples show how the tension developed.

First, Walter Rauschenbusch, a leading architect of the Social Gospel, read “Thy kingdom come” as a mandate for a more just social order. His concern for exploited workers and impoverished families was not wrong. The question is whether the kingdom Christ inaugurated can be identified with humanity's program of social reconstruction. The gospel changes how people treat their neighbors; it does not begin with a state-designed economic order.

RELATED: Democrats are not hiding their plans for 2027

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Second, Harry Emerson Fosdick's 1922 sermon “Shall the Fundamentalists Win?” opened with Gamaliel's warning in Acts 5: Do not fight a movement that may be from God. Fosdick applied the passage to theological liberals whom he considered unfairly besieged by conservatives. Scripture supplied the framework for challenging traditional teachings on the virgin birth, biblical inspiration, and Christ's return.

Third, Latin American liberation theology, especially the work of Gustavo Gutiérrez, read Israel's Exodus from Egypt as a model for freedom from political and economic oppression. Gutiérrez did not simply discard spiritual salvation, but political emancipation became central to his account of liberation. Biblical deliverance supplied a justification for social transformation. Today it is used to justify the Marxist “decolonizing” movement.

These thinkers differed, sometimes profoundly. But their approaches raise three related problems.

First, they risk confusing the distinct callings of church and state. Scripture assigns civil rulers the administration of justice and punishment of wrongdoing (Romans 13:1-4). The church is commissioned to preach Christ and make disciples (Matthew 28:18-20). Government can compel obedience to law. It cannot regenerate sinners or make them love their neighbors.

Christians may support public policies for biblical reasons without establishing a church. The First Amendment does not bar religious reasoning from political debate, whether progressive or conservative. But when government becomes the instrument of the church's redemptive mission, the distinction between them collapses. The state has borders; Christ's church does not.

RELATED: Why does God allow the wicked to win elections?

Klenger/Getty Images

Second, the gospel can be too easily reduced to materialism. Some Christians downplay earthly suffering because heaven awaits. Progressive theology can veer toward the opposite extreme, as though better institutions, redistribution, and expanded rights could achieve the kingdom on earth. But Christ did not come merely to rearrange the conditions of fallen life. He came to save sinners from sin and death. Feeding the hungry matters but it is no substitute for reconciliation with God.

Third, political reform cannot give a sinner a new heart. Scripture promises regeneration, forgiveness, and freedom from sin's dominion (Ezekiel 36:26; Romans 6:22). It also calls people to repent of conduct some progressive Christians now affirm, including same-sex sexual relations (1 Corinthians 6:9–11). The church cannot proclaim transforming grace while redefining as righteousness what Scripture identifies as sin. A person made new in Christ will care for neighbors in spiritual and material ways.

The Bible has implications for public life. Christians on both sides of the political aisle know that. The question is whether we allow Scripture to judge our politics or recruit Scripture to bless the politics we already hold. That standard applies equally to right and left. If Talarico can preach progressive politics from the Bible while condemning Christian nationalism on the right, he should explain where he draws the line — and why.