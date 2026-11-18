Republicans have spent plenty of time second-guessing their immigration strategy after a midterm bloodbath. But if Stephen Miller’s new role as White House chief of staff is any indication, the Trump administration isn’t interested in backing down.

On “The Nick Freitas Show,” Freitas explains why Miller’s promotion sends a message to the GOP about what Trump’s supporters actually want — and why a tense 2025 exchange between Miller and the press reveals what Freitas sees as a lack of understanding of immigration law among some reporters.

“I think Stephen Miller was a strong indication from the White House that they understand, again, what the people who really like Donald Trump want from this administration,” Freitas says.

“They want strength. They want decisive action. They don’t want mealy-mouthed people,” he adds.

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And while there was “a lot of concern within Republican circles that Trump was now going to consider some form of amnesty or they were going to push back on deportations or whatever it was,” Miller’s promotion appears to address those concerns.

“Republicans didn’t lose because we weren’t securing the border hard enough,” Freitas says. “We didn’t lose because we weren't deporting hard enough. Right? We lost because of, you know, things having to do with cost of living and whatnot, but it certainly wasn’t this stuff.”

Miller's 2025 exchange with reporters over immigration offered another example of what Freitas sees as a problem with the media's coverage of the issue.

“You are all asking a lot of questions about this, and you all seem to care about it a lot. So let’s see if any of you have researched anything about this issue at all. Can anyone here tell me what would happen to the illegal alien from El Salvador if he came back to the United States? Does anyone here know? Does anyone want to guess?” Miller asked.

One reporter answered, “He could be with his family.”

“Do any of you know the answer to the question, legally?” Miller said.

“Any of you, guys, do you know the difference between a deportation order and a withholding order? Do you know the difference?” he asked, pressing, “Any of you, please?”

“Finally, he's looking at all these members of the press who are so arrogant, who always act like they have all the answers, that they know everything,” Freitas says. “And he’s just saying, ‘Fine, you keep reporting on this. You keep talking to the American people about this. Do you even know the difference between these two things?’”

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