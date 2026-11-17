Minnesota Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar's former bodyguard, Abdullahi Mohamed, left the United States shortly after federal prosecutors dropped a felony charge against him, according to a new report.

The charge stemmed from allegations that he lied under oath about his association with the congresswoman.

And according to BlazeTV host Liz Wheeler, the case raises questions about a $10,000 payment involving Omar and Mohamed’s brother, which federal investigators reportedly examined as part of their inquiry.

“Omar’s former bodyguard is now in Kenya,” Wheeler says.





According to the New York Times , investigators questioned Mohamed about an alleged $10,000 payment involving Omar and his brother. Mohamed’s attorney, Bruce Rivers, said investigators described the payment as a possible bribe.

Mohamed's attorney said his client later asked his brother about the payment and was told it had settled a loan.

Wheeler also examines Mohamed's October 2025 application for a U.S. green card, during which immigration officials questioned him about his connections to the Somali government and American government officials.

According to the New York Times, Mohamed answered “no” when asked whether he had worked on behalf of the Somali government while in the United States or had interacted with U.S. government officials or politicians. His attorney said Mohamed had a limited command of English and did not understand the questions.

Wheeler is skeptical of that explanation.

“Let me interrupt my commentary to ask you whether you believe that Abdullahi Mohamed, Ilhan Omar’s former bodyguard, did not understand the questions because of his limited capacity to speak English,” she says.

“I will let you be the one that answers that question,” she continues. “You can count me on the skeptical end of that.”

In February 2026, Mohamed received a letter notifying him that he was under criminal investigation for allegedly lying to a government official under oath, an offense punishable by up to five years in prison.

Prosecutors indicted Mohamed in April. His attorney, however, said that investigators were attempting to persuade his client to provide damaging information about Omar. According to the Times, prosecutors offered to intervene in Mohamed's immigration case if he provided derogatory information about the congresswoman.

Mohamed testified before a grand jury investigating Omar on September 3. His attorney said prosecutors granted him immunity for potentially incriminating statements.

The following day, prosecutors moved to dismiss the indictment, citing the government's decision to place Mohamed in deportation proceedings. In its filing, the government said there was no longer a federal interest in continuing the prosecution because of his anticipated removal from the United States.

Mohamed left the country shortly after the case was dismissed, according to his attorney.

Weeks later, on October 12, 2026, federal agents executed a court-authorized search warrant at Omar's Washington, D.C., residence as part of an ongoing federal criminal investigation. The Justice Department did not disclose further details about the investigation.

But one detail continues to trouble Wheeler: the alleged $10,000 payment.

“What was that for?” she asks.

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