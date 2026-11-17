Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar (R-Fla.) boasted this week about gaining congressional support for the amnesty bill she introduced last year with Democrat Rep. Veronica Escobar (Texas).

Salazar — who attacked President Donald Trump in September, claiming his "immigration enforcement efforts have gone too far" — said in a statement on Monday, "Sixteen more Members of Congress are joining an effort that has been growing all year, both on Capitol Hill and across the country."

'It would bring mass deportations to an essential halt.'

"This proves that Republicans and Democrats can still come together to find a solution to America's immigration crisis," she added.

The so-called Dignidad Act would, among other things, mainly affect illegal aliens who have been "continuously physically present" in the U.S. since Jan. 1, 2021, shielding most of them from deportation and providing them with employment and travel authorization so long as they are not felons and agree to pay a small "restitution payment," submit to background checks, and provide biometric data.

In addition to helping millions of illegal aliens further displace American labor and providing a pathway for DACA recipients to secure permanent residency, Salazar's bill would also permit the Department of Homeland Security to terminate or avoid initiating deportation proceedings against illegal aliens who have a U.S. citizen parent, spouse, or child.

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These and other consequential aspects of the legislation are thrown in with elements that may appeal to border-security Republicans. For instance, the Dignidad Act would increase funding for border security and require employers to use E-Verify to confirm a worker's legal status.

"We are building a coalition around a simple principle: America can have law and order, economic prosperity, and human dignity," said Salazar, the daughter of Cuban immigrants. "We do not have to choose. The legislation is written, the support is growing, and now Congress has an opportunity to turn that progress into law."

Of the Dignity Act's 50+ co-sponsors, 20 are Republicans:

New York Reps. Michael Lawler and Nick LaLota;

California Reps. David Valadao and Young Kim;

Washington Rep. Dan Newhouse;

Pennsylvania Reps. Mike Kelly, Lloyd Smucker, and Brian Fitzpatrick;

Colorado Rep. Gabe Evans;

Iowa Rep. Zachary Nunn;

Indiana Reps. Marlin Stutzman and James Baird;

Nebraska Rep. Don Bacon;

Virginia Rep. Jennifer Kiggans;

Del. Kimberlyn King-Hinds of the Northern Mariana Islands;

Del. James Moylan of Guam;

Florida Reps. Mario Diaz-Balart, Neal Dunn, and Carlos Gimenez; and

Texas Rep. Monica De La Cruz.

Some Republicans have expressed contempt for the legislation and characterized it as a betrayal of the base.

Texas Rep. Brandon Gill noted in April, "Make no mistake about it: The so-called 'Dignity Act' is amnesty. It gives amnesty to any illegal alien that crossed the border before 2021, any illegal married to a U.S. citizen, and also massively expands visas — including permanent residence for F-1 international students.

"It would bring mass deportations to an essential halt as illegal aliens flood the courts with their 'dignity' claims whether they're eligible or not," continued Gill. "Any Republican supporting this is supporting amnesty and betraying the voters that elected them."

Utah Sen. Mike Lee emphasized that "amnesty" — which he defined as "any law or policy that gives illegal immigrants the right to remain in the U.S.— in spite of, and in many ways because of, their illegal status" — is exactly what this bill delivers.

Lee noted further that the bill gives to illegal aliens what is "unavailable to the millions who follow the legal immigration process — solely because these individuals broke the law."

Salazar, who squeaked into another term in the Nov. 3 election with the help of contributions from individuals and groups linked to the real estate and construction industries, has rejected the characterization of the Dignidad Act as an amnesty bill.

Instead, she's done her apparent best to pretend that it's a "solution to our lingering immigration quagmire" and a way of "ending illegal immigration once and for all."

Among the organizations that support the bill is FWD.us — a liberal open-borders group launched with the help of Mark Zuckerberg and Bill Gates that advocates for legal status for illegal aliens and further liberalizing American immigration policy.

The anti-Trump group, which has received support from George Soros' Open Society Foundations, said Salazar's bill "presents a stark alternative to the harmful actions we’re seeing every day, with the ramp-up in deportations and efforts to strip away status and work authorization from millions."

The American Immigration Council, another liberal immigration group that has received significant funding from the Open Society Foundations, gave the bill a positive assessment, noting, "If the public’s desire for immigration reform ever has a chance of passing Congress, compromises like those in the Dignity Act may prove the starting point for future negotiations."

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