The predecessor to Democratic Socialist New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani published a warning that dismantling a counter-terrorism unit would put lives at risk.

Mamdani announced the plan to dismantle the Strategic Response Group on Monday in favor of non-uniformed civilians trained in de-escalation.

'City Hall should reverse this decision before New Yorkers discover the consequences the hard way.'

He had previously said in a campaign pledge that the SRG needed to be disbanded over accusations of police brutality and other inappropriate responses, resulting in millions of dollars in settlements.

On Monday, former Mayor Eric Adams (D) lambasted the decision to disband the SRG in a statement posted to social media.

"Let me make something absolutely clear," he wrote. "Peaceful protest is a constitutional right. Violent rioting is a crime. And confusing the two is a dangerous failure of leadership."

Adams said that the widespread violent rioting in Europe has not spread to NYC because of the efforts of the Strategic Response Group. He also argued that de-escalation officers are not enough to respond to violent rioters.

"You cannot reason with a brick flying through a storefront. You cannot negotiate with a Molotov cocktail. And you cannot send a social worker to do the job of a specially trained police officer confronting a violent mob," he wrote.

"The NYPD will still have officers responding to protests. But the question City Hall has failed to answer is why New Yorkers will be safer without a dedicated unit specifically trained for these dangerous situations," Adams added.

"What happens when peaceful protesters are attacked? When businesses are being destroyed? When police officers are surrounded and assaulted?" he asked.

Mamdani says the Community Dialogue and De-escalation Division will be led by civilians and be under the purview of his Office of Community Safety. They will not carry weapons and will not have arrest powers.

He said that police officers will always respond to any violence.

"We're fundamentally transforming how our city both prepares for protests and responds to protests," he said during a media briefing Tuesday.

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Mamdani said that the unit should not have been responsible for combatting rioting as well as terrorism because they're essentially different police functions. The latter will be investigated by the NYPD's Intelligence and Counterterrorism Bureau, according to his plan.

Donna Lieberman of the New York Civil Liberties Union praised the unit's disbandment.

"Good news for New Yorkers. Good news for public safety. Good news for the first amendment," she said, according to WNBC. "The numbers of civilian, of [Civilian Complaint Review Board] complaints against members of this unit were off the wall compared to the rest of the entire police department."

Adams warned that the city would face more violence because of Mamdani's decision.

"City Hall should reverse this decision before New Yorkers discover the consequences the hard way," he concluded.

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