Acting Secretary of the Navy Hung Cao came before the Senate on Tuesday as part of the confirmation process for the Navy's top job.

Democrats and Republicans subjected him to a battery of questions, with some on the left chiding Cao for standing with President Donald Trump. Questions about war, suicide attempts, and sexual misconduct were all fair game as far as the committee was concerned.

'I cannot vote for you because you're going to be another yes-man.'

Cao, a Vietnamese refugee who fled to America with his family amid South Vietnam's fall to communism, has been serving as acting secretary since April. A two-time congressional candidate in Virginia, Cao is seen by many as a stalwart conservative and Trump ally.

Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii) kicked off her allotted time by asking Cao the same question she's put to all nominees: "Since you became a legal adult, have you ever made unwanted requests for sexual favors or committed any verbal or physical harassment or assault of a sexual nature?"

"I have not, Senator," Cao said.

Cao has not been accused of any sexual impropriety.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) grilled Cao on the costs of the Iran conflict and its possible damage to naval readiness.

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"Acting Secretary Cao, what is the daily cost of the U.S. naval blockade on Iranian ports?"

"Senator, I do not know the daily cost," Cao responded.

After castigating Cao for "not having any idea" how much the military operation in Iran costs per day, Warren claimed it is costing $32.5 million per day.

"Senator, let me do some quick Asian math in my head," Cao said. "But yes, it's about $30 million."

The most hostile senators were Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) and Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.). Duckworth used her time to slam Trump as a "five-time draft-dodging coward" and Hegseth as "the most unqualified secretary of defense in this nation's history."

She demanded that Cao "stand up" to Hegseth and call for an immediate return of U.S. naval forces involved in the Iran conflict. When Cao refused, Duckworth flatly stated that she would not support his confirmation.

"I cannot vote for you because you're going to be another yes-man," Duckworth said.

Gillibrand focused her questions on eight attempted suicides among USS Lincoln sailors allegedly stemming from lengthy deployments and substandard ship conditions. Earlier in the hearing, Cao had referred to these failed suicides as examples of successful "mitigations" and evidence that Navy mental health resources worked.

“Please don't call attempted suicide 'mitigations.' That is such an insult," Gillibrand said. "It's an insult to these men and women who are devoting their lives to the armed services. When you say it's mitigation, you're compartmentalizing something that is clearly a mental health failure."

Though Republicans went easier on Cao and were broadly supportive of the nominee, some had bones to pick. Sen. Mike Rounds (R-N.D.) admonished the Trump administration for freezing Democrats out of sensitive briefings and asked Cao to include them moving forward.

"Are you aware that on multiple occasions where there have been classified discussions, my Democrat colleagues weren't invited?"

Rounds noted that the move would make passing bills harder amid Republicans' majority, which will lapse in January as newly elected Democrats take charge.

"Pretty tough to ask all of my colleagues to support that if they're not even invited in to hear the information in the first place," Rounds said. "... I don't recall that you were necessarily in those meetings or not. But I want a commitment from you, and we'll ask it from others, that we move this back to a bipartisan basis when it comes to sharing critical information in defense of this country."

Cao affirmed that he would be open and honest with both sides of the aisle if confirmed as secretary of the Navy.

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