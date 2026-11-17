The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that about 1 in 31 8-year-olds has been identified with autism, up from 1 in 54 in its 2016 surveillance data. Children with autism deserve first-rate care. Yet the price of one widely used treatment is rising so quickly that taxpayers and families alike should demand answers.

Between 2021 and 2025, Medicaid and Children’s Health Insurance Program spending on applied behavior analysis soared 421%, while the number of beneficiaries with an autism diagnosis receiving services rose just 67%. The disparity does not, by itself, prove fraud. It does show why oversight can no longer be an afterthought. Either way, something doesn’t add up.

The money is supposed to care for children, not enrich people who merely know how to bill for them. Families deserve to know the difference — and so do taxpayers.

ABA therapy uses structured exercises and positive reinforcement to help some children develop communication, daily living, and social skills. Good providers tailor care to each child, break tasks into manageable steps, and build on progress. For families searching for effective treatment, that can be a lifeline. For unscrupulous operators, it can be an ATM.

ABA is among Medicaid’s fastest-growing services. According to a Wall Street Journal analysis, states’ direct Medicaid payments for the therapy rose from $660 million in 2019 to $2.2 billion in 2023 — excluding payments through managed-care plans. Some states also allow a provider to evaluate a child, recommend treatment, and deliver it, creating potential conflicts of interest.

Growing demand is legitimate. Billing for unnecessary care, unqualified staff, or services never properly documented is not. When providers exploit weak rules, families have less reason to trust the system meant to help their children.

President Trump’s executive order establishing the White House Task Force to Eliminate Fraud identifies the stakes: Fraud and mismanagement steal both taxpayers’ money and benefits owed to those who need them. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services has since issued states an ABA oversight toolkit aimed at detecting improper billing, tightening clinical standards, and protecting patients.

Federal audits make the problem impossible to dismiss. In Colorado, investigators estimated at least $77.8 million in improper fee-for-service ABA payments; in Wisconsin, at least $18.5 million. Together with audits in Indiana and Maine involving autism-related services, the estimated improper payments approach $200 million, with hundreds of millions more classified as potentially improper and requiring review.

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Improper does not always mean fraudulent. It can mean unsupported claims, services that failed to meet program rules, or defective documentation. But that’s hardly a defense of the status quo.

Medicaid should be able to establish who treated a child, whether the treatment was necessary, and whether the state paid the proper amount. Across the audits, investigators repeatedly found inadequate session notes, questionable billing practices, and staff-credential problems. These are not exotic vulnerabilities. They are the kinds of failures routine oversight should catch long before millions of dollars change hands.

Other spending figures are no less alarming. Nebraska Medicaid payments for ABA climbed from $4.6 million in 2020 to more than $85 million in 2024. The Journal reported that one Indiana autism-therapy company billed nearly $340,000 per child. Those numbers demand scrutiny.

The danger is not confined to the ledger. In Atlanta, a therapy-center employee was charged with child cruelty after an alleged attack on an autistic teenager. Texas suspended the licenses of two behavior analysts after they allegedly failed to report sexual abuse at their clinic. Disturbing allegations have also emerged from facilities in Alabama and California.

Billing abuses and physical abuse are separate wrongs. Both expose why vulnerable children need serious oversight, qualified professionals, and reliable avenues for reporting mistreatment. A clinic should not be trusted simply because it can submit a Medicaid claim.

Lawmakers should insist that services be medically warranted, treatment plans individualized, provider credentials verified, and questionable claims audited. They should also insist that children remain able to obtain the care they genuinely need. Protecting patients and protecting public funds are the same obligation.

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Georgia illustrates the difficulty. Amerigroup, which administers Medicaid coverage for foster children, cut reimbursement for some technician-delivered ABA services by about 30% while increasing payments for caregiver training. Providers warned they might stop taking patients or end treatment. Surprisingly, some Republican legislators joined the opposition to the cuts.

Those access concerns deserve an answer. So does the question of whether payment rates reward appropriate care.

Amerigroup says medically necessary treatment remains covered, while clinics say steep cuts threaten their ability to provide it. Both claims should be tested against patient access, actual costs, and treatment outcomes. Automatically restoring every old reimbursement rate would not settle either question. Georgia should examine the effect on children, the adequacy of provider networks, and the clinical justification for what taxpayers are asked to pay.

The Trump administration has given states tools to scrutinize this rapidly growing field. Now state officials must use them: investigate suspicious claims, remove proven bad actors, and guard against cutting off legitimate treatment in the process.

The money is supposed to care for children, not enrich people who merely know how to bill for them. Families deserve to know the difference — and so do taxpayers.