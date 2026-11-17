I’m 25, and I’ve started developing bedsores because I’m too weak to roll over on my own.

It’s a humiliating, painful reminder of what Duchenne muscular dystrophy does. First, it took my legs. Now it's coming for my arms and hands. Duchenne takes your independence one piece at a time. Every month spent waiting for access to treatments gives it another month to take more.

I’m not asking for a cure, a guarantee, or the approval of any particular drug. I’m asking for a government that does what it says it will do.

The Democrats’ midterm victories will put Congress under Democratic control in January, with a Republican still in the White House. Rare-disease patients cannot afford two more years of political gridlock on an issue that should transcend party lines.

The Trump administration has an opportunity to show that its promises to rare-disease patients mean something. On November 22, the FDA faces a target date for deciding whether to approve deramiocel, an investigational treatment that could help people with Duchenne preserve the use of their arms and hands.

But the decision raises a larger question: Will Washington finally create a regulatory system that reviews promising treatments fairly and consistently, with clear expectations about the evidence the FDA requires? When standards shift late in the process, the consequences reach far beyond drug developers. They reach patients whose diseases progress while they wait.

President Trump pushed out FDA Commissioner Marty Makary in May after months of turmoil at the agency. The FDA's treatment of rare-disease therapies had drawn sharp criticism from patients and developers when promising applications were rejected or additional studies required.

Since Makary's departure, the administration has made rare-disease reform a public priority. In October, the FDA launched its Rare Disease Framework Initiative to develop review standards that account for small patient populations and the realities of individual diseases. HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said Americans with rare diseases “cannot afford a regulatory system that treats every condition the same.”

He’s right. My family cannot afford it.

RELATED: My son’s disease progressed while the FDA waited

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My brother, who also lives with Duchenne, received deramiocel for a time before he had to stop treatment. He improved while receiving it. That experience is why the FDA's decision is so personal. But my family's experience is not the whole case for the drug. There is clinical evidence the agency must evaluate.

An analysis of the Phase 3 HOPE-3 trial published in The Lancet reported that patients receiving deramiocel lost upper-limb function about half as quickly as patients receiving a placebo. Follow-up data released by the manufacturer also suggested slower decline among patients who switched from placebo to deramiocel. Those findings give patients like me reason for hope.

For me, arm strength determines whether I can feed myself, steer my wheelchair, hold my phone, and run my business. Once Duchenne takes those abilities, they don't come back.

Yet the FDA rejected an earlier application in 2025. In July, an advisory committee voted 9-3 that the evidence had not established effectiveness against Duchenne-related heart disease — a different question from the upper-limb results at the center of the revised application. After Capricor submitted more data, the agency extended its review by three months.

FDA reviewers have also raised concerns about changes to the trial's statistical analyses and whether the results establish effectiveness. Those concerns deserve answers. Patients are not asking the agency to abandon scientific standards or approve every treatment. We want standards explained from the outset, applied consistently, and defended openly.

A peer-reviewed Phase 3 study showing a possible benefit against a fatal disease warrants serious, transparent review. The administration has acknowledged that the FDA’s approach to rare diseases needs to change. November 22 is a chance to begin delivering on that promise.

RELATED: Fauci is yesterday’s fight. Medical freedom is today’s.

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The Senate has a responsibility to confirm the next FDA commissioner and demand that whoever takes the job follows through on the administration's commitments to rare-disease patients.

Congress can do more than wait for the FDA. It can advance Right to Try 2.0, which would expand access to investigational treatments tailored to individual patients, and Sen. Ted Cruz's legislation to create a pathway for certain drugs and treatments already approved by trusted foreign regulators to become available in the United States. Incoming Democratic majorities in the House and Senate should work with the White House on these proposals.

Washington may be consumed by the midterms and the struggle over congressional control. Families like mine cannot wait for the next election or another government unified under one party. Every month, Duchenne takes more. Every year without progress means more people lose abilities they may never regain.

I’m not asking for a cure, a guarantee, or the approval of any particular drug. I’m asking for a government that does what it says it will do. I’ve already lost my legs. I’m fighting to keep my arms and hands.

President Trump heard us. The new Congress has a chance to stand with us. On November 22, the FDA can show what its promises to rare-disease patients mean in practice.