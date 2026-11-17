After Elon Musk purchased Twitter and transformed it into the free-speech public square X, left-wing users flocked to other platforms to seek refuge from conservative values. Bluesky, the decentralized alternative by Twitter founder Jack Dorsey, is especially rife with left-wing views, and Democrats came out to celebrate the midterm blue wave in vile fashion.

After the midterm dust settled, TechCrunch reported that Bluesky hit several major milestones on Election Day. A post from Bluesky product head Alex Benzer indicated that the platform was close to beating the record for the highest number of likes ever in a single day.

Bluesky may be small and obscure, but it has provided an environment for left-wing voices to percolate, unchallenged by those with opposing views.

The previous record was set on November 18, 2024, also by left-wing fallout over the 2024 election results that put President Trump back in office. Sadly, Benzer never said if Bluesky actually smashed the record this time around, so we did some digging ourselves.

Based on data pulled from the open-source aggregation platform bskycheck, Bluesky users logged 44+ million likes, just shy of the previous record. Posts jumped up to recent highs at 4.7 million, while reposts were up at 6.2 million. Active accounts also saw a slight boost, topping out just over 1.5 million, though these dropped off to below 1.3 million in the days following the election.

In comparison, X has 561 million active users, with 132 million logging on daily around the globe, Search Engine Land claims. To put it bluntly, Bluesky has just a tiny fraction of the reach that X has.

Still, that hasn’t stopped the decentralized platform from becoming an echo chamber of left-wing ideology and unadulterated hate, especially against those on the right.

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On Election Day, renowned gaming journalist Jeff Grubb posted to his X account, “Bluesky is just a much better representation of what real people think and feel.”

Never mind the fact that Grubb ironically shared the statement to his much larger audience on X at 476,000 strong and kept it away from his paltry 34,000 followers on Bluesky. What’s more important is the context of the post itself, and if what he said is true, we really are in trouble.

Users on X were quick to inform Grubb that Bluesky is a cesspool of left-wing villainy. As proof, here’s a quick look at what the hoi polloi of the platform had to say on Election Night.

Supposed comedian and writer Tim Heidecker suggested that President Trump had locked himself in the bathroom with a gun in his mouth. Naturally, commenters expressed more concern for the weapon than the president, while others simply wrote, “Do it.”

Another account belonging to “Kate bush’s husband” simply posted, “I can’t stop laughing,” in response to a screenshot of an X user who shared a photo of Charlie Kirk with the caption “He died for nothing.”

A self-proclaimed anti-fascist and LGBTQ+ ally dubiously named "Seeking Reason" wants to bring back concentration camps, writing, “Lock him up! Those of us who won this election in the U.S. agree! Lock him up and then lock up the other traitors. Empty the immigrant concentration camps and use them for the republican scum.”

Another user agreed, saying, “My dream of a zoo for conservatives has never been closer.”

And the posts went on.

Bluesky may be small and obscure, but it has provided an environment for left-wing voices to percolate unchallenged by those with opposing views. Engagement on the platform has fallen far since its peak in November 2024, but performance has mostly held steady throughout 2026, showing that the users who do engage on the platform come back for more.

Now that Democrats have successfully siphoned congressional power away from the Republicans, it will be important to watch Bluesky to see if the engagement numbers surge again. If they do, it could indicate a potential culture shift back to the left akin to the conservative resurgence we saw after Trump’s second term began.

Alternatively, the Election Day spike was a short-lived fluke where left-wing kooks came out to have their day of fun before slinking back into the forgotten corners of the web. So far, it appears to be the latter.

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