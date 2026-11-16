Michelle Obama received her third Grammy nomination on Monday, and the committee also gave a nod for an anti-Trump protest song.

Obama is nominated in the Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording category for the audio version of her 2025 fashion and style book titled "The Look."

The 'No Kings' song shares the name of the liberal protests against President Donald Trump and his policies.

The protest song "No Kings" by Jesse Welles and featuring Joan Baez also got a nomination in the Best American Roots Performance category.

Welles is known for injecting political satire into his songs such as "Join ICE," which mocks the people joining Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

"Take my advice, if you're lacking control and authority, come with me and hunt down minorities, join ICE!" he sings.

The "No Kings" song shares the name of the liberal protests against President Donald Trump and his policies. The lyrics read, "No hatred, no violence, no starvation, and no greed, and no kings, no kings, no kings."

Baez has previously expressed her left-wing beliefs. In 2012, she contributed to the Occupy Wall Street benefit album, which was another far-left protest.

"What's needed is an anthem, something that everybody can sing. They don't have to worry about all the verses. Just sing the 'no kings, no kings, no kings' part," the 85-year-old previously said of Welles' song.

Michelle Obama had been nominated for a Grammy twice before and won both times. In 2024 she won for "The Light We Carry: Overcoming In Uncertain Times" in the audio book category and in 2020 for "Becoming" under the category's previous name, Best Spoken Word Album.

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The 69th annual Grammy awards ceremony will be held on Feb. 7, 2027, in Los Angeles, California.

If Michelle Obama wins the Grammy, she will have one more award than her husband, former President Barack Obama.

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