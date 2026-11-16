Lindsay Clancy's new trial for the killings of her three children has been set.

Judge William Sullivan said in court Monday morning that the trial will take place March 29, ABC News reported.

'The die has been cast.'

The Plymouth County District Attorney's Office did not say on what charges Clancy would be retried, but Jennifer Sprague — one of the prosecutors — said it would require a jury, the news network noted.

The defense said that points to prosecutors intending to retry Clancy on first-degree murder charges given that lesser charges could result in a bench trial, ABC News said.

"I think from the Commonwealth's perspective, given what the charges are, it requires a jury trial," Sprague said, according to the news network. "We haven't heard from defense counsel about any other direction for the trial. So without that, we'd be ready to pick a trial date."

ABC News added that defense attorney Kevin Reddington stated that "the die has been cast. I think you can read between the lines that when they say that the case is going to require a jury ... it's an indirect comment from the DA that they intend to proceed on first-degree murder indictments."

Prosecutors earlier this month said they wanted Clancy to stand trial again — but it wasn't clear then, either, what charges Clancy would face at a retrial, WBZ-TV reported.

Reddington in Clancy's first trial acknowledged that she killed her children — 5-year-old Cora, 3-year-old Dawson, and 8-month-old Callan — in their Duxbury, Massachusetts, home in January 2023, WBZ said.

But Clancy pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder, and Reddington argued that his client wasn't criminally responsible because she was overmedicated and suffering from postpartum psychosis, the station added.

Prosecutors disagreed, saying Clancy knew right from wrong and planned to strangle her children, WBZ said.

The prosecution also maintained that Clancy schemed to get her husband out of the house that evening her children were killed by sending him to pick up medicine for one of their children and dinner for the family, the Associated Press said.

The first trial ended Sept. 4 with a hung jury; one juror held out, believing Clancy was guilty, while the other 11 believed she was not guilty of murder.

Judge Sullivan earlier this month told the prosecution and defense that he wanted a new trial to begin sometime in March, ABC News said, adding that part of the reason is that he'll be nearing his mandatory retirement age for Massachusetts judges later this year.

"I'm thinking sometime in March if we can do that, or earlier if possible," Sullivan said, according to the news network. "But I think March is probably realistic."

RELATED: Lindsay Clancy prosecutors say they want her to stand trial again for murders of her 3 children — but on what charges?

Reddington also said he wanted a spring trial date, ABC News reported: "I am not going to have this woman sit incarcerated for the next year or two or three. I want a trial, and I want it with you, and I want it this spring."

According to the news network, Sprague said that it "would be a retrial. As to what that looks like will depend. We're not at that point yet. I think once we get the decision on the motions and see what happens from there, then we would decide what that looks like. But it would be a retrial."

More from ABC News:

Defense lawyers took aim at that holdout juror over the last two months, pushing the court to investigate whether the juror followed the court's instructions and asking the court to throw out the case based on their argument that the judge failed to adequately question the holdout about whether he was following the reasonable-doubt instruction during the final days of deliberations.



Sullivan rejected both of those motions, ABC News said, as well as the prosecution's request for a gag order ahead of a potential retrial.

"Because the Court concludes that there was a manifest necessity for a mistrial based on the jury's deadlock, a retrial on the murder indictments does not violate Clancy's right not to be placed in double jeopardy," Judge Sullivan wrote, according to the news network.

Clancy's defense team said they plan to appeal that ruling but promised their appeal would not delay a retrial, ABC News added.

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