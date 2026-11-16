President Donald Trump made 234 judicial appointments in his first term, including three justices to the U.S. Supreme Court. So far into his second term, the Senate has confirmed only 58 of the president's judicial appointees.

While keen to greatly add to this total before Democrats take over Congress in January, Trump has encountered an obstacle: Senate Republicans.

'I think there's a better choice.'

Trump nominated U.S. District Judge Lee Rudofsky of Arkansas to the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals in August.

Rudofsky, the former solicitor general of Arkansas, enjoys significant conservative support and was touted as a "rock solid defender of the Constitution" by the president. However, Arkansas Sens. Tom Cotton and John Boozman reportedly threw cold water on the nomination along with departing Republican Sens. John Cornyn (Texas) and Thom Tillis (N.C.).

Robert Luther, who served as an associate counsel to Trump during his first term, told KATV-TV he suspected Boozman preferred to see Arkansas Supreme Court Justice James Cody Hiland receive the nomination.

"They are standing in the way of the president getting the nominee he wants on the federal bench," said Luther.

RELATED: Democrats are not hiding their plans for 2027

MANDEL NGAN / AFP via Getty Images

Boozman told Reuters that the Senate's role in the confirmation process was "worth protecting, including the need for home-state senators’ feedback to meaningfully shape the selection of nominees."

Tillis and Cornyn — who have long subverted the MAGA agenda in the Senate — informed Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) earlier this month that they would vote against Rudofsky, two sources familiar with the discussions told the Associated Press.

Given Rudofsky's confirmation appeared all but doomed, the White House withdrew his nomination last week and put Hiland forward as a nominee.

On Tuesday, Trump nominated Assistant Attorney General T. Elliot Gaiser to serve as judge on the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas.

Cornyn signaled opposition to Gaiser's nomination, telling the Associated Press, "Trying to air-drop somebody else in at the last minute for the Dallas vacancy that hasn’t been through that process, I think, is a concern."

"I think there's a better choice through some of the other nominees that have been thoroughly vetted and are available to serve," said Cornyn. "I certainly want to see us fill the seat."

While Cornyn likely would have preferred Gaiser to have undergone scrutiny by the judicial gatekeeping committee that he and fellow Texas Senator Ted Cruz established, Cornyn reportedly also has reservations about Gaiser for his legal work for Trump around Jan. 6, 2021.

Republican senators have also cast doubt on whether Trump nominee Zachary West can secure a U.S. district judgeship in the Eastern District of Oklahoma.

According to Reuters, Tillis is joined in his opposition to West's candidacy by Oklahoma Sen. Alan Armstrong, the energy executive who was appointed to the Senate seat in March to finish the term for Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin.

"We put up a lot of really qualified candidates that we sent to the White House, and they basically ignored that and just put through their one," said Armstrong, who is set to leave office on Nov. 30.

The White House told Blaze News, "We expect all judicial nominees pending in the Senate to be confirmed this year."