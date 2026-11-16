After a drawn-out casting process, the next 007 has finally been announced.

On Monday, the official James Bond X account released a few teaser videos for the upcoming project — and an identity confirmation.

'We were surrounded by extraordinary talent, but there can only be one 007.'

The next James Bond will be played by Robert Pattinson.

"Robert Pattinson is James Bond," read one of the posts.

"Identity confirmed," said the caption of an accompanying short video with Pattinson, gun drawn, emerging from the shadows.

“James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in cinema, and to be entrusted with 007 is the honor of a lifetime,” Pattinson said in a statement, according to Variety.

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Photo by Dave Benett/WireImage

“I’m deeply grateful to Denis, Amy, David, Tanya and everyone at Amazon MGM Studios for their belief in me. To say this role is a dream come true is an understatement. I couldn’t be more excited about this partnership and the work ahead with this fantastic team.”

Pattinson, best known for his roles in "Twilight," "The Batman," and, more recently, "The Odyssey," will be adding yet another famous franchise to his resume, this time working with director Denis Villeneuve.

In a statement to Variety, Villeneuve, who also directed Pattinson in the upcoming "Dune: Part Three," said, “Before anything else, I want to express my deep gratitude to the remarkable actors who joined us on this journey. We were surrounded by extraordinary talent, but there can only be one 007. I am overjoyed to welcome Robert Pattinson as our new James Bond. He has the timeless soul of 007 and brings a spirit that is completely new. I cannot wait to begin.”

Pattinson will pick up the role from Daniel Craig, who starred in five "Bond" movies between 2006 and 2021.

As the first "Bond" movie cast during the social media age, the selection process took on a life of its own.

Online speculation and predictions considered a wide range of actors for the coveted role, including Jacob Elordi, Jack Lowden, Gary Oldman, Callum Turner, Nicholas Hoult, as well as Josh O'Connor, Tom Francis, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Harris Dickinson, and Harry Styles, Variety reported.

In the comments section of the announcement, some added that Henry Cavill would have been an excellent pick as well.

The film script will be written by "Peaky Blinders" writer Steven Knight.



According to the BBC, the film is expected to go into production in 2027 and to be released in 2028, though no specifics are known yet.

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