Just when you thought Gen Z couldn't make any more questionable decisions, cigarettes are apparently making a comeback.

BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales is calling out a new trend among young adults who believe traditional cigarettes are healthier than vaping — and one viral claim is especially bizarre.

“One girl in the story claims that she was vaping, one-third of her breaths she was taking were hitting the vape,” Gonzales says, reacting to a New York Post report.

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“I do not advise anyone to one-third of their breaths be hitting up your vape. And then she says when she gave up the vape and then she switched to cigarettes, her fractured hand actually started healing. It’s like a superpower. It’s like magic or something,” she adds.

“Vaping literally keeps your body from healing. That is how bad it is,” the woman claimed in a video posted to social media.

“I had to quit vaping in order to heal the bone in my hand … anyway, haven’t vaped since. And I can use my hand again,” she said.

“This is what’s worse,” she continued. “Smoking cigarettes is better for you than vaping. Or less worse for you than vaping. So I was secretly smoking cigarettes. I wasn’t smoking a ton of them. I was smoking maybe one a day, which for me is not a lot because I used to smoke like a pack a day.”

Gonzales questions whether the woman's reported “healing” had anything to do with switching from vaping to cigarettes, or whether cutting back on nicotine and other chemicals played a role.

“So I feel like maybe you just cut down on the nicotine and all of the additives, all of the chemicals that are included in either of these,” Gonzales comments, “and maybe that had something to do with it.”

“I’m on team 'neither of these can possibly be good for you,'” she adds.

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