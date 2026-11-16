Texas is drawing a line in the sand, and it sure as heck isn’t blue.

On November 10, the Marine Corps’ 251st birthday, Camp County Judge James (AJ) Mason, a Marine veteran, gave East Texas a birthday present worth celebrating. Residents filled the courtroom and spilled into the hallways as commissioners unanimously adopted a resolution denouncing Sharia law and opposing its implementation as a governing legal system.

No one gets to excuse forced marriage or ‘honor killings’ of daughters. And no religious tribunal gets to supersede the courts established under our Constitution. We will never accept Sharia law.

Camp County followed Van Zandt County, whose commissioners approved a similar resolution October 7. Neither county enacted a “ban.” Both made a declaration of principle: The Constitution and the laws enacted under it must remain supreme.

The Camp County resolution contains 22 “whereas” clauses. (You can read it here.) It argues that imposing Sharia as civil law would conflict with constitutional guarantees of due process, equal protection, and individual liberty. Its conclusion denounces Sharia law and opposes its implementation in Camp County, throughout Texas, and across the United States.

Some people will dismiss these votes as gestures. I think they are overdue warnings. A five-page resolution cannot change federal law, but it can make local officials put their names beside a principle. That is worth something in a political culture where too many politicians prefer to hide behind consultants and press releases.

In my documentary, “Remember the Alamo: Don’t Sharia My Texas,” I examine the proposed EPIC City development associated with the East Plano Islamic Center, whose imam, Yasir Quadhi, bragged that Gov. Greg Abbott could not stop the project because all he had to do was call out his lobbyists.

I believe Texans have every right to scrutinize EPIC City’s governing arrangements, the political influence behind it, and any attempt to claim authority that belongs to American law.

There is a history behind that concern. In 1991, Mohamed Akram, a Muslim Brotherhood organizer in North America, wrote an internal memorandum describing the group’s work in America as a “grand Jihad” aimed at “destroying the Western civilization from within.” The document later became a government exhibit in the Holy Land Foundation prosecution.

In 2008, a federal jury convicted leaders of the Texas-based Holy Land Foundation of providing material support to Hamas. The case exposed networks and relationships that deserved hard questions. The Council on American-Islamic Relations was named an unindicted co-conspirator, and in 2009 a federal judge said prosecutors had presented ample evidence of associations involving CAIR, the foundation, and Hamas.

Why didn’t additional prosecutions follow? Attorney General Eric Holder said the decision not to pursue them originated under the Bush administration and was upheld by newly elected Barack Obama. They let the bad guys go free. The Muslim Brotherhood machine remained intact. If the FBI and the Justice Department hadn’t backed off, it’s a fair bet that CAIR co-founders Omar Ahmed and Nihad Awad would either be in prison or deported instead of lobbying politicians to turn Texas and America blue.

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Kaveh Kazemi/Getty Images

The danger of violent Islamist organizations is not imaginary. In January, the Trump administration designated the Lebanese Muslim Brotherhood as a foreign terrorist organization and imposed terrorism-related sanctions on the Egyptian and Jordanian branches.

Northeast Texas is not Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, Austin, or Washington, D.C. Out here, folks are more likely to ask which church you attend than which party you belong to. We raise cattle and poultry, hunt, cut hay, respect law enforcement, and prefer taking care of ourselves. Our children are more likely to spend a Saturday in a deer stand or helping with livestock than attending a political rally. We may not think alike about everything, but we know what we expect our government to protect.

We also expect the law to protect everybody. Women must have equal rights. No one gets to excuse forced marriage or “honor killings” of daughters. And no religious tribunal gets to supersede the courts established under our Constitution. We will never accept Sharia law.

RELATED: A ballot is no substitute for a backbone

Photo courtesy of Chris Burgard

That conviction need not interfere with anyone’s right to worship, observe dietary traditions, or live peacefully according to a faith. The Camp County resolution itself says the threat is not religion, but the assertion of a legal code over people who have not consented to it. That is the line East Texans are drawing. We can welcome law-abiding neighbors without surrendering the legal equality that makes us neighbors in the first place.

At the commissioners’ court meeting, Mason recalled the oath he took as a Marine to preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution. He warned that Germans in the 1930s underestimated Hitler and dismissed the danger he posed. Good people who lacked the courage to stand against one of the worst atrocities of the 20th century simply conformed until it was too late to resist. He urged his fellow Texans not to make the same mistake.

Then the packed courtroom rose in a prolonged standing ovation.

Camp and Van Zandt counties have spoken. Their resolutions tell Austin and Washington what their residents expect of their government. If more Northeast Texas counties join them, their message will be harder to ignore.

We pray that the rest of America will stand with us.

May God bless Northeast Texas. Your prayers are appreciated.