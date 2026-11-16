Dad tracks down suspect who allegedly tried to violently kidnap his 12-year-old daughter

A Washington state dad is being hailed as a hero after he tracked down a suspect in the violent near-kidnapping of his 12-year-old daughter in Kitsap County earlier this month.

The girl was walking home from middle school Nov. 2 when a stranger grabbed her and told her she was coming with him, according to investigators. She punched him and was able to get away.

'In all honesty, it’s your duty. It is your obligation as a father to track someone down that tries to harm your children.'

Dustin Praxedes, the girl's father, told KIRO-TV that he could hardly sleep after the incident and went to work to track down a suspect.

"I'm sick to my stomach," he said.

His daughter was able to snap a photograph of the alleged attacker as he walked away, and Praxedes posted the image on Facebook and asked for help from the community.

"She knows how to defend herself," said Praxedes.

Someone sent him the address of a suspect identified as 20-year-old Timothy Caldwell.

Two days after the attempted kidnapping, Caldwell was arrested at his apartment. Praxedes recorded video of the arrest, and it included Caldwell asking for an attorney.

"You scared the death out of her," Praxedes told Caldwell on video, KIRO said. "My daughter is 12 years old."

Caldwell — an active duty U.S. Marine — is charged with attempted kidnapping and assault.

"As cliche as it is, people always say it is the ones you least expect," Praxedes added. "Prime example."

He said his daughter was unharmed but is still processing what happened to her.

"They need to investigate exactly why he was doing what he was doing, his motives," Praxedes said. "If he was just a pedophile, or if he was trying to traffic my daughter."

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Caldwell's bail was set at $350,000. The U.S. Marine Corps said it was cooperating with the investigation and added that the allegations against Caldwell do not align with their values.

"I get a lot of people ... congratulating me, tooting my horn, and saying how proud they are," said Praxedes. "In all honesty, it’s your duty. It is your obligation as a father to track someone down [who] tries to harm your children."

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