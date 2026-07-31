Shocking video shows alleged kidnapper shooting victim in car trunk after police chase in quiet SoCal neighborhood

The peace and quiet of a residential street in Southern California was shattered on Wednesday evening when police shot and killed a man they watched allegedly shoot and kill a kidnapped victim after a car chase.

Video captured of the shocking incident shows the driver of the car getting out of his vehicle after being pulled over by police, then calmly walking back to the trunk and shooting someone lying inside.

'It is disturbing. ... Apparently there was a victim inside there who had been kidnapped.'

San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department deputies were dispatched to a home on Monteverde Drive in Chino Hills at about 10:14 p.m. over a report of gunshots and screaming, according to a press release.

While they were responding, they saw the suspect driving away at a high speed and attempted to pull him over.

He refused and led them on a chase that ended on Wandering Ridge Drive. Officers ordered the occupants out of the car, and a passenger complied and was taken into custody.

The driver did not comply.

After the driver fired into the open trunk, he was shot and killed by deputies.

"It is disturbing," sheriff's spokeswoman Gloria Orejel said. "Apparently there was a victim inside there who had been kidnapped from the previous Monteverde address."

Police found a male victim in the trunk and attempted to revive him and the shooter, but they were both declared dead at the scene. They indicated that the officers were not aware of the person in the trunk before the shooting.

An investigation found that the victim had been shot and kidnapped from the Monteverde Drive address. No deputies were injured in the incident.

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The vehicle involved was a Nissan Altima with an Oregon license plate.

"I was shocked, to be honest," said Gregory Uthus, a resident of the neighborhood. "This doesn't happen in Chino Hills."

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