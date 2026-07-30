Trump BLASTS John Thune over filibuster: ‘Stupidity always brings losing and death’

President Donald Trump is escalating his pressure campaign against Senate Majority Leader John Thune, urging Republicans to scrap the Senate filibuster and remain in session until the SAVE America Act reaches his desk.

And in a fiery Truth Social post , Trump warned that Thune’s failure to take action could have devastating consequences.

“John Thune should not allow the United States Senate to ‘leave town’ until it passes The Save America Act or, far better still, TERMINATES THE FILIBUSTER, where Republicans can then quickly pass everything they ever dreamed of, including a full and deep throated SAVE AMERICA ACT, the Budget, and the ever looming Debt Ceiling disaster, 1929!” Trump wrote.

“The Dumocrats will do it on day one, and can’t believe how lucky they got with this Senate leadership. Remember, stupidity always brings LOSING & DEATH!” he added.

“Very true,” BlazeTV host Pat Gray comments on “Pat Gray Unleashed,” before playing a clip of the president addressing questions about his relationship with Thune.

“He’s got to get his job done. It’s fine. I have a good relationship with John Thune. He’s just got to get his job done,” Trump told a reporter.

“You got to get the SAVE America Act passed. Or better than that would be the filibuster. If you terminate the filibuster, everything happens. If you don’t terminate the filibuster, only bad things will happen,” he added.

“For his part,” Gray says, “John Thune was like, ‘My hands are tied. Show me how I can do this. There’s no path. There’s no path.’”

“It’s maddening,” co-host Jeff Fisher comments.

“He just doesn’t seem to understand and grasp what needs to happen,” he adds.

“He’s not willing to do it,” Gray agrees. “He’s just not.”

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