Democrats have a MAJOR problem going into the midterms: Men

Kamala Harris and her fellow Democrats failed in 2024 to heed political strategist James Carville's warning about repelling potential male voters with "too many preachy females." Their resultant unpopularity among red-blooded American men helped lose them both the White House and the U.S. Senate.

Last year, cash-strapped Democrats blew tens of millions of dollars in hopes of figuring out how to attract male voters, especially young men who shifted to the right by 15 points between 2020 and 2024, providing Republicans with a 56-42 edge.

'55% of men said the party had gone too far to the left.'

Democrats' efforts appear to have been in vain.

According to a Quinnipiac University national poll of registered voters published on Wednesday, 67% of all respondents expressed disapproval for the job that Democrats are doing in Congress. Only 23% signaled approval.

By way of comparison, 63% of respondents expressed disapproval for the job done by congressional Republicans, and 29% signaled approval.

RELATED: Broke and desperate DNC gambles its HQ after getting email-scammed

Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto/Getty Images

The responses broken down by sex reveal that while unpopular across the board — even with 38% of registered Democrats — congressional Democrats are hugely unpopular with men.

Seventy-one percent of male voters said that they disapproved of the Democratic Party, and only 20% signaled approval. Disapproval for the Democrats among women was still high at 62%.

When asked whether the Democratic Party has moved too far to the left, too far to the right, or hasn't moved too far in either direction, 55% of men said the party had gone too far to the left. Only 37% of women said the same.

"Looking good," responded conservative commentator Scott Jennings.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!