James Carville in doghouse for claiming Democratic Party culture is dominated by 'too many preachy females'

Democratic strategist James Carville has been puzzling over why President Joe Biden is hemorrhaging support among voters, black men in particular. The conclusion he drew over the weekend has ruffled some feathers.

In an interview published Saturday in the New York Times, the 79-year-old partisan told opinion columnist Maureen Dowd that when looking at Biden's approval ratings, "It's like walking in on your grandma naked. You can't get the image out of your mind."

According to the latest Gallup poll, Biden's job approval rating is 40% and his disapproval rating is 55%. The Economist/YouGov and Rasmussen Reports polls put the geriatric Democrat's disapproval rating one and two points higher, respectively.

Former President Donald Trump appears to have an edge on Biden in numerous swing states — such as Arizona, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, and Michigan — as well as nationally.

Dowd suggested that Carville, who previously advised failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and managed Bill Clinton's first presidential campaign, has been "obsessed with Biden bleeding Black male voters."

CNN elections analyst Harry Enten recently indicated that Biden's lead over Trump among black voters has "been sliced by a third," from a 62-point advantage four years ago to a 21-point advantage this month.

"This decline in support for Joe Biden among voters of color in Michigan is something we've been seeing in state after state after state and nationally as well, where he's got some big problems," said Enten. "This is a historic low amount of support for a Democratic presidential candidate among voters of color. And it seems to be happening across the board."

Carville appears to have zeroed in on at least one reason for the drop in support, telling Dowd, "A suspicion of mine is that there are too many preachy females" dominating the culture of the Democratic Party.

"'Don't drink beer. Don't watch football. Don't eat hamburgers. This is not good for you,'" continued Carville. "The message is too feminine: 'Everything you're doing is destroying the planet. You've got to eat your peas.'"

"If you listen to Democratic elites — NPR is my go-to place for that — the whole talk is about how women, and women of color, are going to decide this election," added Carville. "I'm like: 'Well, 48 percent of the people that vote are males. Do you mind if they have some consideration?'"

The strategist suggested that all of the "feminine" browbeating, micromanagement, and alarmism is helping to turn off voters along with the left's elitist "faculty lounge" attitudes and "woke stuff."

"There are a lot of people on the left that would rather lose and be pure because it makes them feel good, it makes them feel superior," said Carville.

While Carville clearly wants Democrats to succeed in November — even though readily admitting Biden lacks Trump's energy and cognition — his constructive criticism was not well-received by all on the left.

Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (N.Y.) tweeted, "Maybe he should start a podcast about it. I hear men are really underrepresented in that space."

The titular host of MSNBC's freshly cancelled "The Mehdi Hasan show," who once likened non-Muslims to "cattle," said Carville "is beyond parody."

Shannon Watts, founder of the gun-grab group Moms Demand Action, tweeted, "Starting to see some of the Boomer and Gen X men who pretended to be progressive out themselves as sexists as women actually attain power."

Deborah Jenkins, a newly minted member of Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul's new reparations commission, responded to Carville, writing, "Wow, why don't you tell us how you really feel!"

Marianne Williamson, the long-shot Democratic Biden challenger who recently "unsuspend[ed]" her campaign, tweeted, "The problem isn't that there are too many 'preachy women' in that space; the problem is that they're simply repeating what men have already said."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!