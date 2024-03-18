'Qualified' member of Gov. Hochul's reparations commission hates on Israel and blames 'White Folk' for the weather

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) ratified legislation in December creating a reparations commission tasked with determining how to redistribute New Yorkers' money along racial lines in order to make amends for the actions of persons now long gone.

While the governor's office indicated at the outset that this commission — which may ultimately be funded to the tune of tens of millions of dollars — would "be composed of nine members who are especially qualified to serve by virtue of their expertise, education, training, or lived experience," two of the members have since been outed as radical identitarians.

Ron Daniels, a failed independent candidate for president and the head of the Institute of the Black World 21st Century, is a member of Hochul's reparation commission despite routinely dealing in ostensibly racist commentary online.

The New York Post highlighted how, for example, Daniels wrote in October 2021, "White Folks Messed Up the Weather = Black Folks Save the Planet."

In another post that month, Daniels clarified, "I Say White Folks Messed Up the Weather as a Way of Saying = Disrespect for Earth Mother by Materialistic, Greed and Profit Driven, Capitalist Systems of Europe and America = Killing the Planet and Danger to Humanity and All Forms of Life."

While keen to ascribe guilt to entire racial groups, Daniels has also invoked race when attacking lawmakers over matters of political disagreement. For instance, Daniels denigrated U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, calling the black Republican, "Uncle Tim" in a May 3, 2021, post.

"'Uncle Tim,' Scott that is, Who Picked Cotton On the Plantation, Is 'Still On the Plantation' = Picked to Be the 'Black Face' To Suppress/Black Power/Black Freedom On Behalf of White Supremacy/White Power and That's 'The Cotton Picking Truth' #BewareofUncleTim," wrote one of the radicals on Hochul's commission.

In addition to hurling racially-charged remarks, Daniels also lashed out at Israel just weeks after Hamas terrorists massacred thousands of Israeli civilians and dozens of Americans.

"With silence comes complacency. No Homeland. No Peace. No Justice, No Peace in Israel," Daniels wrote just months before his appointment to the reparations commission. "There will never be peace in Israel until the Palestinians have a home. Military force will quench the thirst of the Palestinian people for justice. No Homeland, No Peace!"

While Daniels is greatly supportive of a Palestinian homeland, he does not appear to be as enthusiastic about his own.

Last July, he wrote that Independence Day "is mere shallow patriotism which is meaningless. In the spirit of Frederick Douglass, it is a day that should remind the oppressed that 'if there is no struggle, there is no progress. Therefore, on this Frederick Douglass Day, our task is clear."

Reparations apparently would not amount to total victory for Daniels. He also seeks the abolition the criminal justice system and for the "vast majority of MAGA subservient, terrified, cowardly Republicans" to be "vanquished."

Daniels is not the only radical on the commission who will ultimately be responsible for submitting recommendations for appropriate action to address "longstanding inequities" to the state senate, assembly, and to Hochul. There's also Lurie Daniel Favors, whom the post revealed to be another raving identitarian.

Favors, who serves as executive director at the Center for Law and Social Justice at CUNY's Medgar Evers College, has openly called for lawmakers to privilege one particular racial group or others when drafting policy and has also made clear her antipathy for racial harmony, writing, "F*** YOU & YOUR RACE APOLOGETICS. WE WILL NOT BE SILENT. WE WILL NOT MAKE YOU COMFORTABLE."

"We have given everything," continued Favors. "To make you comfortable about how evilly twisted your white supremacist sickness is and WE ARE DONNE with that as a political/education/housing policy. DONE."

Favors was apparently also a champion of the ruinous defund-the-police movement.

"Police all across the country are literally proving *daily* why #DefundThePolice is necessary," Favors wrote in April 2021. "I'm old enough to remember summayall claiming activists were going too far."

Daniels and Favors were two of the three members appointed to the commission by Democratic state Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie. The appointments, including the three made by Hochul, were announced late last month.

New York Conservative Party Chairman Gerard Kassar said the "commission on reparations was ridiculous from the start. This proves it."

"These sound like people who have preconceived notions of what they view as white privilege. Unbelievable," continued Kassar. "There's no way these appointees should serve on the commission given their comments."

Republican state Sen. Robert Ortt blasted Hochul for paving the way for the creation of the commission, stating, "The reparations of slavery were paid with the blood and lives of hundreds of thousands of Americans who fought to end slavery during the Civil War."

"A divisive commission to consider reparations is unworkable," continued Ortt. "As we've seen in California, I am confident this commission's recommendations will be unrealistic, will come at an astronomical cost to all New Yorkers, and will only further divide our state."

