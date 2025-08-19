Mom says baby was kidnapped after she was knocked out — but 'inconsistencies' in story lead to different investigation

A harrowing story of a baby kidnapping and assault in Southern California has dramatically changed after police released an update about "inconsistencies" in the woman's story.

Rebecca Haro tearfully asked for volunteers to search for her baby in a video news report with KABC-TV on Friday. With her husband, Jake Haro, at her side, she said someone knocked her out as she was changing her baby's diaper in the parking lot of a store in Yucaipa on Thursday.

'Something is not right in this whole picture.'

The woman said she heard a man say, "Hola," before she was knocked out, and when she regained consciousness, 7-month-old Emmanuel Haro was gone.

The San Bernardino Sheriff's Department said Saturday that officers were dispatched to the business at about 7:47 p.m., but when they interviewed Rebecca Haro, they noted inconsistencies in her story. They added that they had not ruled out the possibility of foul play.

They also said the woman stopped talking to police after they confronted her with the inconsistencies.

KABC reported that law enforcement authorities were spotted at the couple's home in Cabazon on Sunday.

On Monday, KNBC-TV reported that the couple's 2-year-old daughter had been removed from their home by Riverside Child Protective Services, according to a spokesperson from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

RELATED: Man arrested for trying to snatch 5-year-old girl had tried to kidnap 6-year-old girl at the same California mall, police say

A national child advocacy group had offered to organize a search and a $5,000 reward to help find the baby. They retracted the efforts when the mother stopped working with police.

"Something is not right in this whole picture," said Daniel Chapin, the founder of the Uvalde Foundation for Kids. "We hope law enforcement will continue to pursue the case so that this precious child may be found and placed in a safe environment."

Police said the investigation is ongoing. They have not released any description about a possible suspect or vehicle.

Yucaipa is a city of about 54,000 residents about 70 miles east of Los Angeles.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!