No perp walks, no peace

Mexico. Washington, D.C. Minneapolis. Three places, one message: what our enemies believe and how we must respond if we don’t want to become their chattel.

Start with Mexico. President Claudia Sheinbaum openly prefers her own citizens — the so-called salt-of-the-earth workers — to remain north of the Rio Grande rather than return home. Mexico is so badly broken that demanding the right to export its people into a country that increasingly resents the burden has become a viable political position.

The angry young men Trump just won over demand accountability. Without it, no economic boom, no culture war victory, no campaign slogan will hold them.

Now move to Washington, D.C. How broken do you have to be to protest against safer streets? President Donald Trump has vowed to bring order to the nation’s capital, yet Democrats bristle at the one federal action they’ve apparently never wanted to seize for themselves. For decades they told us D.C. deserved statehood. Now that Trump is taking responsibility for law and order, suddenly they retreat.

The irony runs deeper. Mexico refuses to take back its “working class,” while Democrats refuse to federalize D.C. policing. The one time they might welcome federal control, they balk — because Trump is the guy enforcing it.

D.C. Police Chief Pamela Smith even admitted she doesn’t understand what “chain of command” means. This is the same woman who served as the department’s chief equity officer before becoming chief. If she can’t figure out who’s in charge, how can anyone else? This is what happens when the left prizes ideology over competence. Throw away your Bibles and your Constitution, kids — we’re going for a ride!

Next stop: Minneapolis. Mayoral candidate Omar Fateh campaigns openly for a Marxist revolution, joining voices like New York’s Zohran Mamdani. They no longer bother to hide their intent. They say the quiet part loud: They want a world where you live under chains.

A decade ago, such a platform would have been a political death wish. Suggesting Democrats were headed down that road would have branded you a “conspiracy theorist.” Today, Democrats think they can win elections on it.

So here’s the pattern: Mexico won’t take back its own “industrious” citizens. Washington, D.C., Democrats prefer their largely black constituency to live under siege by criminals rather than accept Trump’s help. And in Minneapolis, a leading candidate runs on a platform of putting Somalia first.

We tell ourselves we can laugh this off as fringe madness — as long as it’s not in our back yard. But that’s denial. The threat is real, and it’s aimed at our children, if we last that long. This is invasion by increments: more foreigners, more crime, more leaders pretending they don’t know what a chain of command is. Like drums in the deep, the orcs are coming.

What should we do? Whether foreign enemies or domestic ones, whether illegal aliens or corrupt bureaucrats, the answer is the same.

Arrests.

The angry young men Trump just won over demand accountability. Without it, no economic boom, no culture war victory, no campaign slogan will hold them. Fail here and Republicans risk losing the House, neutering Trump’s presidency, and unleashing the very invasion already being planned.

Those who shrug at the chain of command will happily discard the Declaration of Independence next. They will crush the laws of nature and nature’s God. They will trample the Creator’s endowments under a mob now warming up and waiting in the wings.

There must be consequences. There must be arrests.