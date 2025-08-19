2 boys were filmed by a girl in the boys' school locker room. The school punished the BOYS.

A female student identifying as a male reportedly began frequenting the boys' locker room at Loudoun County Public Schools' Stone Bridge High School over the past year. She was able to do so because of Policy 8040.

This policy — which was approved by the school board a few months after a male student wearing a skirt raped a female student in a Stone Bridge High girls' restroom — requires schools to allow students to "use the facility that corresponds to their consistently asserted gender identity."

'It should terrify every single parent.'

Following a gym class at Stone Bridge High in March, the girl pretending to be a boy once again took advantage of the policy but this time videotaped three boys in the locker room who were discussing their discomfort over her presence.

While taking videos or photographs in the locker room is a violation of district policy, LCPS apparently was more interested in making an example out of two of the boys over their discomfort with the gender policy.

The district launched a Title IX investigation into two of the boys, a Christian student and a Muslim student, for supposed sexual harassment.

WJLA-TV reported this week that LCPS has concluded its investigation and decided to turn the boys' lives upside down.

RELATED: Alex Stein triggers room full of transgender activists: They 'love to do mass shootings'

Photo by Dünzl\ullstein bild via Getty Images

Josh Hetzler, an attorney who represents the boys' families, told WJLA that LCPS' Title IX Office determined that the two boys are responsible for sexual harassment and sex-based discrimination.

For daring to express discomfort with an interloper in a place that the Trump administration has made clear must be sex-segregated, the boys were notified that they will also be suspended for 10 days and slapped with a no-contact order with the cross-dressing girl.

Hetzler indicated that the boys are also required to develop a "corrective action plan" with school administrators.

For filming the boys in the boys' locker room, the girl will reportedly receive only a brief in-school suspension.

'What they're doing to our children is just despicable.'

When pressed for comment, an LCPS spokesperson told Blaze News, "It is the general practice of LCPS not to publicly discuss private student matters. I can state that the division has a comprehensive and objective process for Title IX investigations."

LCPS Superintendent Aaron Spence did not respond to Blaze News' request for comment by deadline.

"I would say the first reaction was some anger, because we're just really concerned with all this stuff," Seth Wolfe, one of the parents, told WJLA. "[We're] saddened by the decision-making process and how that went."

Renae Smith, another parent, said, "[We're] absolutely floored that they came back and branded my son responsible for sexual harassment and sex-based discrimination with no solid evidence whatsoever."

"We're talking about scarring him for life by a biased process that's supposed to protect fairness, but it's shocking. It's wrong, and it should terrify every single parent," added Smith.

Smith has reportedly pulled her son out of the woke district and left Virginia.

Both parents suspect that LCPS made examples of their boys to get everyone else in line.

"They're going to have to follow what Loudoun County says, what they believe is right, and what goes against other people's beliefs or what we believe is right," said Wolfe.

Smith noted, "What they're doing to our children is just despicable."

RELATED: Court sides with Arkansas banning transgender surgeries, hormones, and puberty blockers for children

Eric Lee/Washington Post/Getty Images

LCPS wasn't the only organization investigating potential Title IX violations.

The Education Department's Office for Civil Rights determined last month that LCPS violated Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972 by maintaining the gender policy. LCPS was given until Aug. 15 to change it.

'The investigation reveals a disturbing misuse of authority by Loudoun County Public Schools.'

"Although this type of behavior was tolerated by the previous administration, it’s time for Northern Virginia’s experiment with radical gender ideology and unlawful discrimination to come to an end," said acting Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights Craig Trainor.

Last week, the school board voted 6-3 to defy the federal government and to keep Policy 8040 in effect.

This defiance is par for the course. Superintendent Spence notified the Trump administration in March that that LCPS would not submit a certification affirming that the district follows federal anti-discrimination law and regulations prohibiting discrimination based on race.

At Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin's request, Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares investigated the district's treatment of the boys.

"The investigation reveals a disturbing misuse of authority by Loudoun County Public Schools, where students appear to have been targeted not for misconduct, but for expressing their discomfort for being forced to share a locker room with a member of the opposite sex," Miyares said in a June statement.

Miyares referred the matter to the U.S. Department of Education and the Department of Justice.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!