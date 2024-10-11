Democrats are melting down because men don't like Kamala Harris. Their solution: Accuse them of misogyny.

Democrats are panicking over recent indications that American men don't particularly like Kamala Harris and are increasingly gravitating toward President Donald Trump. Rather than do some soul-searching or find a way to engage with this disaffected demographic, Harris boosters are instead dusting off a failed strategy that didn't exactly help Hillary Clinton in 2016: Accuse them all of misogyny.

The Democratic meltdown was fueled further by the telling results of a recent nationwide New York Times/Siena College poll. When asked who they would vote for if the election were held today, 51% of likely male voters said they would cast a ballot for Trump. Only 40% of men said they would vote for Harris.

This is more or less an inversion of the results among likely female voters, 53% of whom said they would vote for Harris and 38% of whom said they would vote for Trump.

Harris' relative unpopularity among male voters, particularly Hispanics, might come to bite her in swing states such Arizona and Nevada, where a recent Suffolk University/USA TODAY survey revealed that men under 50 are choosing Trump over the vice president.

Among Hispanic men ages 18-34 in Arizona, 51% said they planned to vote for Trump. Only 39% said they would bother voting for Harris. 57% of Hispanic men ages 35-49 said they would vote for Trump. 37% in that cohort said they would vote for Harris.

Among Hispanic men ages 18-34 in Nevada, 53% said they would vote for Trump, and 40% said they would vote for Harris. These numbers held among Hispanic male respondents ages 35-49, where 53% said they would vote for Trump and 39% said they would vote for Harris.

'The message is too feminine: "Everything you're doing is destroying the planet."'

A Democratic donor told The Hill, "Men are gone, at least for this cycle."

"I don't think people understand what a big problem we have on our hands with men," said a prominent Democratic strategist. "Black men, Hispanic men, men in general."

Democratic strategist James Carville understands full well the diminished appeal of the Democratic Party among red-blooded American men and has been sounding the alarm for several months. When discussing President Joe Biden's unpopularity earlier this year, Carville told the New York Times' Maureen Dowd, "A suspicion of mine is that there are too many preachy females" dominating the culture of the Democratic Party.

"'Don't drink beer. Don't watch football. Don't eat hamburgers. This is not good for you,'" said Carville. "The message is too feminine: 'Everything you're doing is destroying the planet. You've got to eat your peas.'"

"If you listen to Democratic elites — NPR is my go-to place for that — the whole talk is about how women, and women of color, are going to decide this election," added Carville. "I'm like: 'Well, 48% of the people that vote are males. Do you mind if they have some consideration?'"

Carville stressed that "feminine" browbeating coupled with the left's "faculty lounge" attitudes and "woke stuff" is ballot-box poison.

Rather than address this underlying issue, Democrats have ostensibly worked harder to alienate men since replacing Biden with Harris on the ticket.

CNN host Dana Bash suggested around the time of the Democratic National Convention in August that to the extent Harris' party has attempted to appeal to men, it is specifically those with testosterone deficits and an aversion to the kind of machismo displays that helped make America great.

"There's the gender gap. Then there's the idea that for the last month, the Democratic Party has been rallying around a woman at the top of the ticket," said Bash. "Which is — the only other time they did it, which is in 2016. And it has been noteworthy to see how they are learning about what to do and how to confront Donald Trump as the opponent to a woman. 2016 and now — very different campaigns, very different female candidates."

'The not-subtle message of Trump's campaign is, "If you're a 'real' man, you're for me."'

"They are doing so in trying to put forward male figures, Tim Walz being one of them, Doug Emhoff last night, who can speak to men out there who might not be the sort of testosterone-laden, you know, gun-toting kind of guy who wants to listen to Hulk Hogan and the kind of players that came out at the RNC or might want to listen to that," said Bash. "But also, in addition, understand that it's okay in 2024 to be a man comfortable in his own skin who supports a woman."

Democratic strategist Christy Setzer signaled to The Hill that Harris' disfavor with men will be spun as a byproduct of misogyny.

"She has a problem with men for the same reason Hillary Clinton did: because misogyny exists, as do outdated ideas about who should hold the presidency," said Setzer. "Meanwhile, Trump has doubled down on this 'strong man' machismo and dictators act, playing 'It's a Man's World' at his rallies."

It's unclear whether Setzer thinks that getting up covered in one's own blood, then confidently yelling "fight" after surviving an assassination attempt qualifies as an "act."

"The not-subtle message of Trump's campaign is, 'If you're a "real" man, you're for me,'" continued Setzer. "That 1950s mindset is still appealing to some, unfortunately."

Jim Manley, another Democratic strategist, apparently got the memo, telling The Hill, "It's ridiculous to have to say this in 2024, but not everyone is ready to vote for a qualified woman to be president of the United States."

The misogyny narrative is currently making the rounds on networks ostensibly happy to overlook Doug Emhoff's history of alleged abuse.

'You just aren't feeling the idea of having a woman as president.'

"[Harris] has got such a big problem with men," MSNBC talking head Andrea Mitchell recently complained. "I think think there's an under-count of the Trump vote. I think there's misogynation in all of this. Black and white men: big problem. But also, the business world, they don't think she is serious."

The Guardian indicated that former President Barack Obama has been unable to contain his desperation, telling "the brothers" in Pennsylvania to fall in line.

"We have not yet seen the same kinds of energy and turnout in all quarters of our neighborhoods and communities as we saw when I was running. Now, I also want to say that that seems to be more pronounced with the brothers," said Obama. "You're coming up with all kinds of reasons and excuses. I've got a problem with that."

"Part of it makes me think that, well, you just aren't feeling the idea of having a woman as president, and you're coming up with other alternatives and reasons for that," added Obama.

The Lincoln Project — an anti-Trump group best known for staging a fake white supremacist rally in 2021 to smear then-candidate Glenn Youngkin ahead of the Virginia gubernatorial election, whose co-founder John Weaver reportedly had a habit of sexually harassing young men online — recently ran a pro-Harris ad, stating, "It's time to be a man and vote for a woman."

Time will tell whether American men will oblige Democratic strategists, Obama, and the false flag outfit and do as they are told.

