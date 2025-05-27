Democrats to spend $20 million to study how young men talk and what content they like: Report

The Democratic Party will spend millions to find out why its messaging has increasingly failed with young male voters, especially in the 2024 election.

A report from the New York Times revealed the outlet had obtained a financial document circulating among Democrat donors about the proposed $20 million effort, which the party hoped would crack the code regarding its flailing support among young men.

'Above all, we must shift from a moralizing tone.'

The prospectus was named "Speaking with American Men: A Strategic Plan," or "SAM" for short. The eight-figure investment promised to find out how young males talk to each other and what attracts them in terms of content.

The document recommended a focus on online initiatives, including buying advertisements in video games and studying "the syntax, language, and content that gains attention and virality in these spaces."

The document also allegedly urged Democrats to stop speaking to male voters from a position of moral authority.

"Above all, we must shift from a moralizing tone," it stated.

RELATED: The Democratic Party is not dying — it’s evolving

Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images

A comprehensive analysis on the shift of young voters in the 2024 presidential election revealed that while voters ages 18-24 favored Vice President Kamala Harris over President Trump by 10 points, that gap shrunk from a 29-point advantage in favor of President Biden in 2020.

For young voters, categorized as ages 18-29, Democrats lost ground in every major category in 2024.

The study by Circle showed young men shifted to the right by 15 points between 2020 and 2024, resulting in a 56-42 edge for Republicans. Republicans also gained eight points from young women, moving up from 33% support in 2020 to 41% support in 2024.

RELATED: Caught on camera: Illegal immigrant allegedly votes in 2024 US election

A young boy cheers outside the 2024 Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, July 18, 2024. Photo by VINCENT ALBAN/AFP via Getty Images

BlazeTV contributor and conservative commentator John Doyle told Blaze News that while Democrats have promised big results to his voting bloc, the efforts will only amount to the circulation of funds.

"This is just a way for Democrats to pay each other to fake work now that USAID funding has been cut," Doyle said.

"The apparatchiks may smile and nod along and assure the donors that they, surely, can attract the young male vote since the donors are understandably concerned about it following the 2024 election trends," he continued. "But the truth is that there is no way to frame dispossession as attractive to young men. And in fact, the apparatchiks are offended at the idea that they would even have to pitch it to them, as opposed to them just volunteering for it."

Democratic pollster Zac McCrary told the Times that Trump's popularity has diminished since the election and that he's "pretty optimistic Democrats will have some real opportunities in 2026."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!

