Did Barron Trump win the election? Double-digit gains in young voters prove Trump's flurry of podcast appearances paid off

Donald Trump's campaign greatly expanded its youth voter base in the 2024 election following the president's appearance on several prominent podcasts that appeal to young men.

Exit polls have shown huge numbers among young men for Trump, where he won by 14 points over Vice President Kamala Harris. This was a 15-point swing for Republicans since 2020 when President Joe Biden won the 18-to-29-year-old category with 56%.

Trump made gains with young female voters also, increasing his support by seven points since 2020 from 33% to 40%.

Overall, Trump massively closed the gap among young voters, according to statistics from Circle. What was a 25-point margin for Biden in 2020 shrunk to just a 6% advantage for Harris in 2024. The new 52% (D) to 46% (R) margin was actually Harris' biggest block of support in the election, which is an obvious marker of how she ended up losing by almost 5 million votes.

With so many young voters, especially males, coming out for Trump, it's hard to ignore the fact the president made a bounty of unexpected appearances on podcasts that appeal to that demographic.

'He tells me about all the hot guys I've never heard about.'

As reported by Today, Trump credited his son Barron for urging him to go on "The Joe Rogan Experience" and many others podcasts.



Trump even told Fox's Maria Bartiromo that Barron lets him know which podcasts are the most popular.

"He tells me about all the hot guys [podcasters] I've never heard about," Trump laughed. "'Dad, that guy is hot,'" he added.



Particularly, this was the reason why Trump appeared on a livestream with popular streamer Adin Ross.



"My son's told me about you. They told me about how big — Barron, he said, 'Dad, he's really big,'" Trump told Ross during the livestream. Trump's appearance reportedly averaged about 500,000 concurrent viewers on streaming platform Kick, while the YouTube version has 2.6 million views.

Newsweek also credited Barron for Trump's appearance on "Bussin' with the Boys," a sports podcast starring two former NFL players.

This was coupled by an appearance on comedian Theo Von's podcast that drew in 14 million YouTube viewers, while 7.8 million tuned in for comedian Andrew Schulz's "Flagrant" podcast with Trump.

Trump also made a repeat guest spot on the "Full Send Podcast" with the Nelk Boys, who have a massive young, male audience of their own.

UFC President Dana White made reference to these appearances during Trump's late-night victory speech. White made sure to thank nearly all of the aforementioned podcast hosts as part of the reason why Trump won.

Harris, on the other hand, made only two prominent podcast appearances; this included the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, which is widely considered the most popular podcast among women.

However, it was an odd choice given that the show focuses predominantly on sex and relationships.

Harris later appeared on "Club Shay Shay," the popular show starring former NFL player Shannon Sharpe. Disappointingly for the Harris campaign, however, her appearance does not even rank in the top 50 most-viewed episodes of the podcast.

Barron's influence on the election "cannot be understated," says political commentator and noted young, male Trump supporter John Doyle.

Doyle told Blaze News that Barron spent "his most formative years watching his father be punished by a country he loves," which likely drove him to help his father's campaign in any way he could.

"I'm not surprised at all that he advised his father, and did so effectively," Doyle added. "Especially since the position of the regime is to disenfranchise the very viewers of those podcasts, young male voters."



