Jason Whitlock torches Ryan Clark’s teary ESPN exit: ‘He couldn’t stay in his lane’

After Ryan Clark was fired from ESPN, he used the opportunity to portray himself as someone who stood on principle and represented his community.

But BlazeTV host Jason Whitlock sees a different story and isn’t buying Clark’s latest teary appearance on “The Pivot Podcast.”

“What I’m dealing with is, in truth, a first-world problem,” Clark said, before explaining that he represented the black community and “wouldn’t change anything.”

“‘Cause that means the world to me,” he said through tears.

“First-world problem. His words. And then two minutes of tears,” Whitlock says, before playing more of Clark’s reaction to his firing.

“A company who’s going to have the Super Bowl this year, who truly wants to put their best foot forward to the entire world and have the best people talking about football, wouldn’t fire, in my opinion, and it seems to be the opinion of many others, the best football analyst in the world,” Clark said.

“The self-proclaimed best football analyst in the world could not decipher his own work situation,” Whitlock comments.

“ESPN paid Ryan Clark to do one thing: talk football. That is the contract. That is the whole job description. And he couldn’t stay in his lane,” he adds.

Clark also claimed in the interview that he knew that he “couldn’t be too black.”

“Nobody asked him to be the racial conscience of Bristol, Connecticut. His bosses didn’t commission it. The audience didn’t demand it. He appointed himself. And then he was surprised when the people writing the checks didn’t appreciate the self-appointment,” Whitlock says.

Despite claiming that it was never about the money, Clark went on to complain that he had a life of “excess” taken away from him, which he was using to help his family.

“No accountability, no self-awareness, just the excesses, the parents, the nieces, the nephews, the lifestyle they’re accustomed to. Threw it all away,” Whitlock says.

“The man who told you it was never about the money, then spent four minutes explaining in precise detail exactly what the money was for, exactly who depended on it, exactly what changes now that it’s gone,” he continues.

“He chose the community over his family,” he says, adding, “He thought that made him noble.”

Want more from Jason Whitlock?

To enjoy more fearless conversations at the crossroads of culture, faith, sports, and comedy with Jason Whitlock, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.