Florida man who allegedly abducted 13-year-old gets shot and killed by 9 officers

An Amber Alert on Monday led to the shooting death of a man who allegedly abducted a 13-year-old girl from her home in Ocala, Florida.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office said that 45-year-old Jason Castillo had been identified as a possible suspect after the Amber Alert for Juliet Louise Arioso was issued in the morning.

Castillo was shot by 8 sheriff's deputies and 1 officer while they tried to take him into custody.

Police believe Castillo had abducted Arioso from the Shady Road Villas community between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

At about 5:20 p.m., deputies spotted the red 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe and tried to pull Castillo over, but he refused and tried to speed away.

Officers performed a precision immobilization technique, commonly known as a PIT maneuver, that disabled the SUV on U.S. Highway 441.

Castillo was shot by eight sheriff's deputies and one officer while they tried to take him into custody.

He was transported to a hospital, where he was later declared dead.

Arioso was found safe and returned to her home.

Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods later said that a citizen notified police when they saw the car described in the Amber Alert, and police were also aided by a license plate reader.

Woods said Castillo produced a handgun when the officers confronted him. The video they released shows him pointing the gun at police.

"I couldn't be more proud of my deputies," Woods said. "When that little girl needed them, they answered the call. They worked every lead, used every tool available, and they didn't quit until she was safe."

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Castillo's family released a statement about his death.

"We love him regardless of what he has done over the years no matter what a loss is a loss! Don't take this as we supported his acts. But we did care about him and wished him better. I grew up with him as a huge part of my close family and it really sucks knowing he is gone," the statement reads.

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