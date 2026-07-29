How good cops end up funding California's Scott Wiener and his radical LGBTQ, anti-police agenda

Radical Democratic state Sen. Scott Wiener may have sworn off campaign support from law enforcement unions in California — yet these same unions are still financing Wiener's anti-cop and pro-LGBTQ agenda.

Wiener, 56, has sparked disgust and outrage across America since he joined the California Senate a decade ago. Since then, he has advocated for:

lessening the criminal penalties associated with HIV-positive prostitutes;

exempting some adults who had oral or anal sex with minors from automatically registering as sex offenders;

making California a "refuge" for parents who want to subject their kids to gender-related medical interventions banned in other states;

eliminating mandatory minimums for opioid trafficking and other drug crimes; and

S.B. 627, aka the No Secret Police Act, prohibiting most law enforcement officers in California from wearing masks that many believe protect them from doxxing.

'Scott Wiener has shown throughout the years that he is no friend of law enforcement.'

Wiener has not even tried to hide his animus against cops. In June 2020, at the height of George Floyd hysteria, he pledged not to "accept contributions from law enforcement unions going forward."

"Our policing/criminal justice system is broken & needs drastic change," he claimed at the time.

"This system kills/harms countless people, esp people of color. We need to do more & I'm committed to this fight," he added.

And yet police union dollars are still flowing his way.

How? The Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual & Transgender Caucus Leadership Fund, a political committee for the California Legislative LGBTQ Caucus. Wiener currently sits on the caucus and previously served as chair.

Since January 2020, the respective political action committees of the Peace Officers Research Association of California, the California Correctional Peace Officers Association, and the California Association of Highway Patrolmen have donated a whopping $210,000 total to the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual & Transgender Caucus Leadership Fund, state records show.

During that same period, state filings show that the LGBT caucus fund donated $11,000 directly to Wiener's campaign committees and spent an additional $27,000 in independent expenditures supporting his 2020 re-election bid.

The leaders of the California Legislative LGBTQ Caucus; the chair of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual & Transgender Caucus Leadership Fund; and representatives from PORAC, CCPOA, and CAHP did not respond to a request for comment from Blaze News.

In addition to his seat on the LGBT caucus, Wiener also currently serves as chair of the state Senate Elections and Constitutional Amendments Committee and just a month ago killed a bill that would have barred anyone who "has ever been required to register as a sex offender" from running for elective office in California.

The bill passed 60-0 in the California Assembly, where Democrats outnumber Republicans 60 to 19.

Wiener voted against the bill because he thought it ought to apply only to Tier 3 registrants, the worst sex offenders.

Of note, Tier 1 offenses can include misdemeanor child pornography. Just this year, Rene Campos, a registered sex offender who pled no contest to possessing obscene matter depicting a minor in sexual conduct, nearly qualified to run for Fresno City Council but failed to gather the necessary 20 signatures.

Campos confirmed to Blaze News that he fully intends to "run again."

"Does equal protection still mean equal protection when the person invoking it is unpopular? Under the same sun, no one is above the law — and no one should stand outside its protection," Campos wrote in an email. "I believe every person stands equal before the law."

RELATED: Fresno candidate's registered child sex offender status sparks outrage after city council campaign launch

Rene Campos. California Sex Offender Registry screenshot

Many rank-and-file members of law enforcement have been frustrated that so much union largesse has been dedicated to Democrats like Wiener who seemingly make cops look like the bad guys and sex offenders look like victims.

Sgt. Tony Romo, who has spent nearly 40 years as a deputy and a detective in Los Angeles, told Blaze News that he resigned from the board of the Los Angeles County Professional Peace Officers Association in 2023, partially because the group was "selling out the members" with some of its "relationships with politicians."

Romo claimed that lawmakers in Sacramento are passing bills that "handcuff" police officers and that police unions are helping facilitate this anti-cop legislation through financial support.

"These bills are being passed, and the unions are basically getting rolled over on [them]. And they're not fighting the leadership. They just kind of want to go to status quo," Romo explained.

Sgt. Tony Romo. LA County Sheriff's Department

Romo also claimed that while he was still on the board, the L.A. County PPOA discussed donating to Wiener even after Wiener renounced all police union support in June 2020. Each time Wiener's name came up, Romo and another board member would immediately reject it because of Wiener's anti-cop activism, Romo said.

"Scott Wiener has shown throughout the years that he is no friend of law enforcement. Absolutely, he's more of a nemesis to law enforcement. And if he had it his way, there would be probably no law enforcement. So it's our duty to support our membership, and it's not to support any senator, assemblyman, congressman that is doing the exact opposite of that," Romo said.

State filings show PPOA donated $21,000 directly to Wiener's re-election campaigns between June 2016 and July 2018 but has not made a direct donation to Wiener's campaigns since.

Sen. Wiener is now running for the congressional seat former Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D) has held since 1987, representing most of San Francisco.

Wiener's campaign and PPOA did not respond to a request for comment.

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