Trump DESTROYED Kaitlan Collins — and leftist logic — with one perfect joke

Donald Trump turned a White House dinner joke into one of the most controversial statements possible, as his joke clearly left his victim fuming — but she couldn’t say anything about it without damaging the left’s belief system.

BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales calls it “the greatest joke” he’s had, before playing a clip of the president honing in on CNN host Kaitlan Collins.

“But I want to personally congratulate CNN’s Kaitlan Collins on receiving her award. It was all about me, it’s a fake. She shouldn’t get the award. It was a fake. But I didn’t mind. I said, ‘Kaitlan, congratulations.’ But it was fake,” Trump began.

“There’s no question about it. But she’s a young, attractive woman. She never smiles. I said, ‘Kaitlan, do you have a smile? Smile. You have a nice position. You’re at CNN fake news. You should be a happy person. So smile, Kaitlan,’” he continued.

“I thought Kaitlan had really made it big with a major new sponsorship, but then I informed her that it wasn’t her on the Bud Light can,” he said, adding, “It was Dylan Mulvaney.”

“Now,” Gonzales comments, laughing, “what’s so brilliant about this joke is that they can’t actually complain about the joke without proving that they’re transphobic. How are you going to explain what exactly is offensive about this joke?”

“Because if you want to accept leftist logic, Dylan Mulvaney is just as beautiful of a woman as Kaitlan Collins,” she says, noting that according to the left, “trans women are real women.”

When Collins was questioned about the joke following the dinner, she ignored the questions and walked away.

“They couldn’t be too offended,” Gonzales says, adding, “to protect the trans people.”

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