'He's been lying to voters': Paxton BEATS DOWN Talarico over alleged election fraud

The pivotal battle over one of two Texas seats in the U.S. Senate may be decided by new accusations of election fraud against the Democratic candidate.

State Rep. James Talarico is being accused of falsely using his mother's address in Austin in 2021 to elude residency requirements and run in the Democrat-leaning district.

'He is a lying politician who has been deceiving voters throughout his time in office, so it should come as no shock that he continues his flip-flop tour across the state of Texas.'

Talarico announced on Oct. 13, 2021, that he would move back to state House District 50, just one month ahead of the Nov. 8, 2021, deadline for him to meet the one-year residency requirement for the 2022 election.

At the time, he blamed Republicans for redrawing state House District 52, which he then represented, into one that was more red-leaning.

"Republicans have gerrymandered me out of my district. If they think they can keep me off the House floor, they better think again," he wrote on social media.

The Federalist report, citing Texas voter registration files, claimed that Talarico registered to vote at his mother's Austin address in December 2021, well after the deadline, and used her address "on election forms," then purchased a home in state House District 50 after the primary in March 2022.

"There's no evidence, sources say, that Talarico lived at his mother's home during the period. Even if he did, the candidate would have to have resided there for at least a year before launching his House campaign," the Federalist reported.

Voter registration for Talarico dated December 2021 listed an Austin address, according to images shared by the Dallas Express. He was previously registered in Round Rock, Texas, according to the images.

Current records with the Texas Secretary of State list a P.O. box in Austin as Talarico's address for the March 2022 Democratic primary.

The unmarried candidate also reportedly shares an individual checking account with his mother. His campaign reported receiving an in-kind donation from Talarico's parents of $1,437.84 for moving expenses in December 2021, according to the Dallas Express.

Five years later, he's facing difficult questions about whether he actually met that residency requirement.

"James Talarico has proven he has zero regard for Texans and the rule of law. He's been lying to voters and shamelessly committing election fraud to hold onto power," Attorney General Ken Paxton wrote on social media.

His campaign did not respond to a request for comment from Blaze News.

Madison Cercy, a spokeswoman for the Paxton campaign, did not hold back in a statement to the Federalist.

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"It is absolutely disgusting that James Talarico used his mother's address to not only commit voter fraud, but also to defraud his entire constituency, all so he could run in a safe Democrat seat," she said. "He is a lying politician who has been deceiving voters throughout his time in office, so it should come as no shock that he continues his flip-flop tour across the state of Texas."

A recent Democrat-aligned poll said Talarico had a five-point advantage over Paxton, but the Decision Desk voter probability has Paxton as a slight favorite over the Democrat.