James Talarico's WOKE CHURCH raises money to fund abortions and transgender summer camp for children

The Democrat hoping to win a seat in the U.S. Senate from Texas for his party for the first time in decades goes to a very unorthodox, woke church.

James Talarico frequently employs religious wording and concepts to justify his far-left agenda, but his church is openly supportive of the extreme LGBTQ+ movement and funding abortion.

The far-left church calls abortion a 'blessing' and uses donations to fund the transportation for women to obtain abortions outside of Texas.

Talarico has even preached sermons at St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church in Austin, according to a Daily Wire report.

The far-left church calls abortion a "blessing" and uses donations to fund the transportation for women to obtain abortions outside of Texas. It also lists Planned Parenthood as one of the organizations that shares the church's "vision and goals for the world."

The church also supports Out Youth Austin, a group that runs a transgender summer camp and stocks sexually explicit books for children in its library.

Talarico has been very public about his belief that the Bible supports abortion.

"I say all this in the context of abortion, because before God comes over Mary, and we have the incarnation, God asks for Mary’s consent," he said in an interview with Joe Rogan. "You cannot force someone to create ... so that’s how I come down on that side of the issue."

That reading of the Bible may not be in line with the vision and goals of traditional Christians in Texas.

The church also sides with Palestinians in Gaza by supporting an organization that lists "Zionism" along with "racism, Islamophobia, anti-Semitism, sexism, queerphobia, transphobia, classism, and ableism."

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Talarico is running against Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who has had his own problems in relation to marital infidelity accusations and other various scandals. Paxton has used his office to oppose abortion in Texas.

Paxton has a slight edge over Talarico in the latest polling. If the far-left candidate is able to pull an upset, it would help tremendously toward Democrats winning control of the Senate.

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