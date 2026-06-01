'Violent agitator' savagely bit ICE agent during riots in New Jersey, says DHS

A savage attack on an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer has led to the arrest of a "violent agitator" as described by the Dept. of Homeland Security.

Photos posted by DHS Sec. Markwayne Mullin showed the bleeding bite mark left on the forearm of the agent, who was allegedly attacked during rioting at an ICE facility in Newark, New Jersey.

'Anyone who assaults a law enforcement officer will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.'

"Last night, a violent rioter savagely kicked and bit ICE law enforcement officers outside of Delaney Hall. Today, this violent agitator is being charged," wrote Mullin on social media Friday.

Anti-ICE protesters claim that detainees at the ICE facility at Delaney Hall are being held under improper conditions and that some are responding with a hunger strike.

Mullin has denied the allegations and claimed that the hunger strike is actually based on demands from detainees that they be fed food from their respective ethnic origins.

"There was only a handful of individuals that was refusing to eat because they want their ethnic right food," he said from the White House. "Well, they can go back to their country and get whatever food they want. ... This isn't Holiday Inn."

A statement from the DHS indicated that five of the six arrested on Friday in relation to the anti-ICE violence were alleged agitators from outside New Jersey. The agency cited this as evidence that the demonstrations were a "coordinated campaign of violence" against federal agents.

"Our ICE law enforcement officers are facing an 8,000% increase in death threats and a 1,300% increase in assaults against them," the agency added. "This violence against law enforcement must end."

In another incident from the Delaney Hall center, an agitator was recorded on video Wednesday screaming that he would kill the wife and children of an ICE agent. Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said agents were actively seeking to identify and arrest the man for the alleged death threat against a federal agent.

RELATED: WATCH: Protester screeches 'Nazi b***h!' at Fox News reporter on air during NJ protest

DHS Sec. Markwayne Mullin X post

There are about 300 detainees being held at the privately run Newark ICE facility that holds about 1,000 beds. The detainees also have access to digital tablets with online connection.

"The Trump Administration will ALWAYS stand with our federal law enforcement officers," Mullin added. "Anyone who assaults a law enforcement officer will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

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